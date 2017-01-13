Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 13, 2017, 9:21 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: More than 20 pounds of meth found at Little Rock home

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:19 a.m.

eddy-josue-batres-28-of-little-rock-and-eric-cortez-32-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Eddy Josue Batres, 28, of Little Rock and Eric Cortez, 32, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Two Little Rock men were arrested after authorities said they found more than 20 pounds of meth at one of their homes Thursday morning.

As part of a narcotics investigation, officers searched the home of 28-year-old Eddy Batres on South Wakefield Drive around 5:15 a.m., according to a police report.

Inside the residence, police reportedly found roughly 21.5 pounds of methamphetamine and a Glock pistol.

Batres and 32-year-old Eric Cortez of Little Rock were apprehended and booked into Pulaski County jail, both on class Y felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: More than 20 pounds of meth found at Little Rock home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online