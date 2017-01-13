Home / Latest News /
Police: More than 20 pounds of meth found at Little Rock home
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:19 a.m.
Two Little Rock men were arrested after authorities said they found more than 20 pounds of meth at one of their homes Thursday morning.
As part of a narcotics investigation, officers searched the home of 28-year-old Eddy Batres on South Wakefield Drive around 5:15 a.m., according to a police report.
Inside the residence, police reportedly found roughly 21.5 pounds of methamphetamine and a Glock pistol.
Batres and 32-year-old Eric Cortez of Little Rock were apprehended and booked into Pulaski County jail, both on class Y felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: More than 20 pounds of meth found at Little Rock home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.