Little Rock teen's meeting to get back hats ends in robbery, police say

A Little Rock teen says he was robbed of his cellphone after an acquaintance hid in the backseat of his car and choked him, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot at 10201 N. Rodney Parham Road and met with 18-year-old victim. He said he originally went to the location just east of Interstate 430 to meet up with a friend to get back some hats he lent her, according to the police report.

The friend arrived in a silver SUV that was driven by a teen who the victim could not name but had seen a few times before, he told police.

After he spoke to his friend, the victim got back in his car. The teenage driver was hiding in the backseat and put him in a chokehold, the report said. The attacker then took a Samsung cellphone before getting out of the car and leaving the scene in the SUV, the victim told investigators.

The robber was said to be a white male between 16 and 18-years-old who stands around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Police searched the area but were not able to find either the robber or the vehicle. No suspects were listed on the report.