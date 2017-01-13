Reports: Bob Diaco accepts defensive coordinator job at Nebraska

— Remove one name off Arkansas' defensive coordinator search list.

Bob Diaco has accepted the defensive coordinator position at Nebraska, according to multiple reports, including the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star. Diaco reportedly interviewed for the same position at Arkansas earlier this week.

Diaco, who was fired as head coach at Connecticut last month, was formerly a Broyles Award winner while coordinator at Notre Dame in 2012. He and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema were college teammates at Iowa in the 1990s.

It's unclear where the Razorbacks will turn to replace departed coordinator Robb Smith, who verbally accepted the Minnesota job earlier this week. The hire has yet to be made official, but Smith's personal Twitter account had been changed Friday to reflect his new position.

Potential candidates for the Razorbacks job include two coaches with ties to Arkansas: current defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads and recently-fired Florida Atlantic head coach Charlie Partridge. Rhoads has nine years of experience as a coordinator at Pittsburgh and Auburn, and Partridge has coached for Bielema at Arkansas and Wisconsin.