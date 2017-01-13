Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:23 p.m.

School apologizes for math homework that asked which person sexually assaulted girl

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.

PERKASIE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania high school is apologizing after students were given a math homework assignment that asked which family member had sexually assaulted a girl.

The question provided a math formula and asked: "Angelou was sexually abused by her mother's ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing." Pennridge High School students needed to use the formula before deciding whether the answer was boyfriend, brother or father.

KYW-TV reported that the district said the assignment was "downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources."

The district said steps have been taken to make sure it never happens again.

