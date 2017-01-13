South Carolina survives sans star

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bianca Cuevas-Moore had a career-high 25 points and No. 5 South Carolina held off Georgia 66-63 on Thursday night without injured All-American A’ja Wilson.

Alaina Coates had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (14-1, 4-0 SEC).

South Carolina missed Wilson, its 6-5 scoring leader who sprained her right ankle at Florida on Sunday, but it was the 5-6 Cuevas-Moore who came off the bench to power the Gamecocks to their 26th consecutive victory against SEC competition.

Not that Georgia (10-7, 2-2) went down easily. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Haley Clark missed the second of two free throws. Allisha Gray got the rebound for South Carolina, was fouled and made both shots for the final margin.

Stephanie Paul tried a desperation three-pointer from the left corner for Georgia that was off the mark as time ran out.

In other games involving Top 25/ SEC women’s games, Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 25 points, Victoria Vivians added 21 and No. 4 Mississippi State cruised to an 82-49 victory over Florida. The Bulldogs (18-0, 4-0 SEC) tied a school record for most victories without a loss to start a season. Delicia Washington led Florida (9-8, 0-4) with 17 points. … Arike Ogunbowale matched her career-high with five three-pointers and scored 19 points to help No. 6 Notre Dame rout Pittsburgh 86-54. Jackie Young had 15 points for the Irish (16-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Brenna Wise and Alayna Gribble each scored 17 points for Pittsburgh (10-7, 1-3). … Shakayla Thomas scored four of her 24 points during a key fourth-quarter run and No. 7 Florida State beat No. 9 Louisville 72-65. The Cardinals led 63-60 with 3:54 remaining before the Seminoles scored nine consecutive points to take the lead. Imani Wright, who finished with 14 points, hit a key three-pointer during the run to put Florida State (16-2, 4-1 ACC) up 67-63 with 1:39 left. Asia Durr led Louisville (15-4, 3-2) with 21 points. … Leaonna Odom scored 15 points and No. 22 Duke used a dominant second quarter to defeat North Carolina 70-58. Kyra Lambert added 13 points and Lexie Brown added 12 for the Blue Devils (15-2, 3-1 ACC). North Carolina (12-5, 1-3) went 1 of 14 from the field — including 0 for 7 from three-point range — and had 6 turnovers in the second quarter. … Alexis Peterson scored 28 of her school-record 45 points in the second half and Syracuse took control in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 23 North Carolina State 85-75. Brittney Sykes had 17 points for Syracuse (13-5, 4-1 ACC). All five starters scored in double figures for the Wolfpack (13-5, 3-2).

