Home /
Style: Wood-n’t you like to have a table like this?
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.
With exotic veneers and a passion for wood, Tommy Farrell crafts stunning one-of-a-kind tables for discerning customers and their classy conference rooms. He’s one of many Arkansas craftsmen who make custom furniture. In Style we talked to three.
Read the full story in Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Wood-n’t you like to have a table like this?
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.