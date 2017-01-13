Texarkana police seek bank robber
By Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
TEXARKANA -- Texarkana police continue to seek information in an armed robbery at BancorpSouth on North State Line Avenue.
The robbery happened at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of North State Line Avenue.
The robber was armed with a handgun and demanded money. He left the building on foot. No one was injured.
He is described as wearing dark-colored clothing with a ski mask, gloves and a hoodie. Employees believe he was in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build.
State Desk on 01/13/2017
Print Headline: Texarkana police seek bank robber
