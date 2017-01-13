Trump, AT&T chief meet; merger disfavor said not to be topic

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump met Thursday with the chief executive of AT&T Inc. despite the president-elect's outspoken opposition to the telecom giant's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of media company Time Warner Inc.

Randall Stephenson met with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York, according to transition spokesman Sean Spicer.

In a conference call with reporters, Spicer did not provide any details about the meeting and would not comment on whether Trump remained opposed to the deal.

Noting that Trump has met with numerous corporate chief executives in recent weeks, Spicer said the president-elect's "primary focus is how companies can continue to create jobs, lift up wages" and identify policies and regulations "standing in the way" of job and economic growth.

AT&T spokesman Michael Balmoris said the Time Warner deal was not discussed in what he described as "a very good meeting ... covering a wide range of topics."

Balmoris said "the conversation focused on how AT&T can work with the Trump administration to increase investment in the U.S., stimulate job creation in America, and make American companies more competitive globally."

Trump said in October that his administration would not approve the deal "because it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few." He specifically singled out Time Warner's CNN.

