Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:23 p.m.

Trump: My team will have 'full report on hacking' in 90 days

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Friday morning that his team will have a "full report on hacking within 90 days." He again dismissed as fake a document alleging that Russia has damaging information about him.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes "totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!" He added: "Russia says nothing exists," and that the allegations will never be proved.

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts — as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources.

The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

