Trump: My team will have 'full report on hacking' in 90 days
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Friday morning that his team will have a "full report on hacking within 90 days." He again dismissed as fake a document alleging that Russia has damaging information about him.
Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes "totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!" He added: "Russia says nothing exists," and that the allegations will never be proved.
U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts — as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources.
The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.
