UA women allow 66 percent shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women shot 66 percent from the field on their way to a 90-65 rout of Arkansas on Thursday night at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M was 35 of 53 from the field, including 5 of 10 (50 percent) from threepoint range. The Aggies scored 46 of their points in the lane.

The Aggies (13-4, 4-1 SEC) led 40-28 at halftime before outscoring the Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4) 28-13 in the third quarter to take a 68-41 lead into the fourth.

The Razorbacks trailed by seven at the end of the first quarter and kept it to that margin when freshman Aaliyah Wilson made a jumper with 8:44 left in the second to make it 23-16. The Aggies led by as many as 28 at 78-50 midway through the fourth quarter.

Wilson came off the bench to lead the Razorbacks with 20 points. Sophomores Malica Monk and Keiryn Swanson had 16 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Jessica Jackson was held to under 10 points for the second consecutive game, as she scored five against the Aggies.

Arkansas shot 41 percent from the field.

Texas A&M junior Khaalia Hillsman shot 11 of 13 from the field and led all scorers with 25 points. Sophomore Danni Williams added 20 on 8-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 three-pointers.

In another game involving SEC women’s teams, Madinah Muhammad scored 21 points as Mississippi defeated Tennessee 67-62 to beat the Lady Volunteers for the first time since 1996 and end a 28-game losing streak in this series. Ole Miss (13-4, 2-2 SEC) rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit. Jaime Nared scored a career-high 23 points for Tennessee (10-6, 2-2).

