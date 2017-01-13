Home / Latest News /
UCA agrees to extension, raise for head football coach Campbell
By Troy Schulte
This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.
Central Arkansas’ head football coach is being rewarded for one of its best seasons.
Steve Campbell and UCA have agreed in principle to a new four-year contract and a raise that takes his salary to $200,587, according to an employment agreement obtained by the Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information request. The new contract expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Campbell led the Bears to a 10-3 record and a second-round appearance in the FCS Playoffs this year, the furthest the Bears have advanced since moving to that level in 2006. He’s 23-13 overall and 20-6 in the Southland Conference in three seasons with the Bears, improving each season. He was 6-6 in his first season and 7-4 in 2015.
The new contract is pending approval by UCA’s Board of Trustees, which meets next month.
Campbell signed a three-year contract when he was hired in December 2013 and received a one-year extension last year, which was set to expire in Dec. 31, 2018. His last contract paid him $185,000.
