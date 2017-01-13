UCA agrees to extension, raise for head football coach Campbell

Central Arkansas’ head football coach is being rewarded for one of its best seasons.

Steve Campbell and UCA have agreed in principle to a new four-year contract and a raise that takes his salary to $200,587, according to an employment agreement obtained by the Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information request. The new contract expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Campbell led the Bears to a 10-3 record and a second-round appearance in the FCS Playoffs this year, the furthest the Bears have advanced since moving to that level in 2006. He’s 23-13 overall and 20-6 in the Southland Conference in three seasons with the Bears, improving each season. He was 6-6 in his first season and 7-4 in 2015.

The new contract is pending approval by UCA’s Board of Trustees, which meets next month.

Campbell signed a three-year contract when he was hired in December 2013 and received a one-year extension last year, which was set to expire in Dec. 31, 2018. His last contract paid him $185,000.