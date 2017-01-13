Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:19 p.m.

U.S. Mint unveils $100 gold coin featuring Liberty as a black woman

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.

this-undated-handout-image-provided-by-the-us-mint-shows-the-design-for-the-2017-american-liberty-225th-anniversary-gold-coin

PHOTO BY U.S. MINT VIA AP

This undated handout image provided by the U.S. Mint shows the design for the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Mint has unveiled a commemorative $100 gold coin that features an image of Liberty as a black woman.

The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows the woman's head in profile with a crown of stars. It features the year of the mint's founding, 1792, as well as 2017. The mint says the other side of the coin will depict an eagle in flight.

The coin will be released April 6. The mint says it's the first in a series of 24-karat gold that will also depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The mint says the goal of the coins is to reflect the "the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States."

