Alma stuns Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS --Nathan Corder came off a triple screen to get the ball, crossed midcourt and let it fly.

His 3-pointer from more than 40 feet away hit nothing but net as time expired as Alma stunned Siloam Springs 54-52 in a 5A/6A District 1 game Friday inside Panther Activity Center.

Alma trailed 52-51 after Siloam Springs senior Noah Karp scored with 4.1 seconds left.

Alma (9-3, 2-0) called timeout and drew up a play to try and attack the basket to score the game-winning points.

With Siloam Springs defenders in front of him, Corder had to compromise on the game's final play.

"There were two people in front of me," Corder said. "I knew I wasn't going to be able to get to the basket."

Corder's game-winner was his sixth 3-pointer of the ballgame and he finished with a game-high 19 points for the Airedales.

"He's a kid that's in the gym 24-7," Alma coach Stan Flenor said of Corder. "It's nice to see something good happen for him."

Christian Stahler added 15 points for the Airedales, including a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Brayden Johnson added 11.

Karp led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Harrison Kretzer scored 11.

The loss was the latest tough defeat for the Panthers, who fell to 5-13 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

"The kids really stepped up and fought," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "I'm so proud of them. It's the best we've looked down the stretch on both ends of the floor.

"Corder hit that shot from half court and he's a good player. ... The boys on that last play did exactly what we asked them. They ran their best player off a triple screen, and he got the ball in and we had him walled off. He had to shoot it from half court, and he did and he made it."

Girls

Alma 49, Siloam Springs 46

Siloam Springs missed a game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds and Alma's Kailey Fagan blocked a second attempt as time expired as the Airedalettes held on for the victory.

Alma (8-7, 2-0) led by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but poor free-throw shooting and turnovers allowed the Lady Panthers to claw back into it.

Siloam Springs pulled with 47-46 after a pair of free throws by Hadlee Hollenback, but Abbye Ostrander hit a pair on the other end it to make it 49-46.

Siloam Springs (4-14, 0-4) had one last chance with 13.4 seconds left, but a 3-pointer from Chloe Price was off target. The Lady Panthers got the rebound and got the ball to Hailey Dorsey, but her 3-point attempt was blocked by Fagan.

Sierra Bailey led Alma with 15 points, while Fagan had 12 and Alyssa Hoyle 9. The Airedalettes went 17 of 36 from the free-throw line.

Price led Siloam Springs with 11 points as the Lady Panthers dropped their fourth straight game.

Sports on 01/14/2017