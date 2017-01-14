Basketball: Davis sparks Lady Bulldogs past Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Marquesha Davis got Springdale High off to a quick start, scoring 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter.

That push was all the Lady Bulldogs needed in a 53-26 mercy-rule win against Bentonville West on Friday in Wolverine Arena in 7A-West Conference girls basketball action.

Davis, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, used her length on the defensive end as well, leading a swarming press that forced numerous West turnovers, resulting in easy shots on the offensive end in transition for Springdale (9-7, 3-0 7A-West).

"We talked about focusing and starting fast," Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said. "Starting fast with our press, starting fast with our transition and just getting off to a good start on the road."

Davis scored the game's first seven points to give Springdale a 7-0 lead and the Lady Bulldogs never trailed, although West pulled within 7-6 on Brittany Crowson's 3-pointer from the right perimeter.

Springdale sophomore Destiny Jackson answered with a 3-pointer on the other end that started a 17-2 run. Jackson added another 3-pointer in the surge, and Davis scored a pair of inside buckets. Friday's game was the third straight double-figure scoring game for Davis.

"You know, she's really brought her hard-hat to the conference games," Hunsucker said. "I'm really proud of her energy, her focus. Her attention to the game plan has really, really improved, and you see that in her play. She knows where she's supposed to be and she knows what's expected of her."

The Lady Bulldogs seized a 37-14 halftime lead, outscoring West (2-14, 0-3) 13-6 in the second quarter. Davis hit her second 3-pointer of the game to give Springdale a 27-11 lead and Ashlyn Minchew also added to the scoring.

Springdale opened the third quarter with Sarah Vogel's 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run, and the Lady Bulldogs invoked the 30-point mercy rule to end the third quarter on Davis' pull-up jumper inside the lane for a 50-18 lead.

West sophomore Shania Wilson led the Lady Wolverines with 12 points. Jeniya Gause scored 10 for Springdale.

Boys

Springdale High 39, Bentonville West 38

This one was a nail-biter the whole way and wasn't decided until the buzzer as a West game-winning layup rolled off the rim on a length-of-court inbound play with 3.0 seconds left.

Springdale's Justin Bilyeu hit an off-balance jumper from the left of the lane with 3.0 left to give Springdale (5-10, 2-1) a 39-38 lead.

West (9-7, 2-1) nearly pulled off the miracle win on an almost flawless inbound play, but Cobe Muldrew's layup at the buzzer hung on the rim before falling off.

Bilyeu and Carl Fitch scored 15 points each for Springdale. Levi Rutherford led West with 13.

Springdale will return to action at home against Bentonville. West will host Springdale Har-Ber.

Sports on 01/14/2017