Turnovers key ’Dogs in victory

ROGERS -- Fayetteville's smothering defensive pressure put Rogers on its heels early, forcing 18 first-half turnovers, and the Lady Mounties never recovered.

Freshman Sasha Goforth scored 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Bulldogs cruise to a 68-45 victory in 7A-West game Friday at King Arena.

Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer said the team's defense set the tone in the victory. Fayetteville forced 28 Rogers turnovers and scored 27 points off those Lady Mounties' errors.

"I thought that was one of our better all-around defensive games," Rimmer said. "Rogers has several kids that can score it well. They shoot it well and can finish at the hoop. We rotated really well."

The Lady Bulldogs led 16-2 and never let the lead slip into single digits, even though they went more than four minutes of the second quarter without a field goal.

Rimmer said his team has some good shooters, but they misfired from the perimeter in that second quarter. However, when Fayetteville made a couple early in the second half it propelled them to the easy victory. Caroline Stokenbury's free throw with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter gave Fayetteville a 63-33 lead and the clock ran continuously the rest of the way.

"That was really rare for us to go four minutes without a bucket," Rimmer said. "We had some open three balls. I thought Preston [Early] did a good job. What we have to do is make the threes and we didn't during that four-minute stretch. We came out there in the third quarter and hit a couple. We talked about it at halftime. We're gonna shoot them, if we're open."

Jasmine Franklin, a 6-foot-2 junior, led a balanced scoring attack for Fayetteville (15-2, 2-0 7A-West) with 14 points, while Goforth added 13 and Maya Mayberry 12.

"They were just something we couldn't handle tonight," Rogers Coach Preston Early said. "They get their hands on everything. They just turn you over. They turn everybody over, but it avalanched on us.

"From a technical standpoint, the turnovers for points killed us. That's some fantastic talent over there and they use it well. It's one of those things, this one can't define us. It can't stick with us. They just got the best of us."

Kelsey Richmond led Rogers (10-6, 2-1) with 13 points. She was the lone Lady Mountie in double figures.

