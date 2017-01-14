Basketball: Kinney sparks Lady Pointers past Rogers Heritage

VAN BUREN -- Junior guard Jamilyn Kinney got the offense going in the first quarter and stepped up when it was needed most in the third quarter Friday night at Clair Bates Arena.

Kinney scored a game-high 23 points, including all 10 of the team's third-quarter points, to lead the way in a 58-27 victory against Rogers Heritage in a 7A-West Conference matchup.

"Once you start conference play, teams are going to play you differently on defense," Van Buren coach Chris Bryant said. "You look at the last three games, you can see the mentality she has had. She has been scoring the ball well for us."

Kinney stepped back and made a deep three-point basket to open the game and made two more to help build a 16-1 first-quarter lead.

Heritage was limited to 0-for-6 from the field shooting while turning the ball over seven times in the first quarter but bounced back after that.

The Lady War Eagles used an 8-0 run during the third quarter to cut the lead to 33-21 while shooting three for six from the field in the quarter.

"The first quarter, we came out and were maybe a little shell shocked," Heritage coach Scott Moore said. "At halftime we made some adjustments. I'm proud of them coming out of the locker room and making those things happen."

Kinney was able to hit a three-point basket and got another bucket all with less than 40 seconds left to play to help push the Van Buren lead to 38-21.

Kinney didn't score in the second quarter but made up for it finishing with all 10 of Van Buren's points in the third quarter.

"We fought through it there," Bryant said. "We had some lineups out there that we haven't had all year. We thought about taking a timeout, but we wanted them to handle the pressure. We bounced back at the end of the quarter."

Van Buren (12-3, 3-0) then made 6 of its 8 shots from the field and made 7 of its 9 to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

"It's always nice to close out the game with good shots," Bryant said. "We had some young kid in there playing well for us. Down the line with foul trouble, we might need them in conference."

Heritage (6-10, 0-3) was outscored just 23-22 in the second and third quarter, but Van Buren took advantage in the first and fourth quarters outscoring Heritage 36-7 in those quarters.

"We talked about how the first and fourth quarters did us in," Moore said. "We were right with them outside those quarters. That's the War Eagle basketball we want to be playing."

Van Buren guard Lani Snowden finished with 10 points, including scoring five of the team's 12 second quarter points.

Shelby Thompson finished with a game-high seven points, while Sydney Kinnamon and Kayla Richardson each added six points apiece for Heritage.

Van Buren was playing its first home game since Dec. 3, but it didn't take long after a slow start for the Lady Pointers to heat up after that. Van Buren made six first-half three-point baskets.

"It took us a trip or two for us to kind of feel normal," Bryant said. "Once we got the new-building bugs out of us, we got going."

Boys

Van Buren 56, Rogers Heritage 43

Rogers Heritage scored the opening points of the fourth quarter, but it then didn't score until 2:06 was left in the game at Clair Bates Arena.

That allowed Van Buren to push its 38-31 lead to open the final quarter out to 44-33 with a 6-0 run all from Beau Beckner and didn't look back after that in a 7A-West conference matchup.

Van Buren (8-8, 1-2) was led by Jordan West, who had a game-high 20 points for the Pointers. Beckner added 16, including a team-high eight in the final quarter, while Presley Kindrix finished with 13 points.

Dawson Peek and Seth Stanely each scored a team-high 11 points each for Heritage (9-7, 1-2).

Heritage was down just 29-22 at the break but was outscored 18-12 as Van Buren closed out the game strong.

