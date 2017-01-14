Basketball: Wilson sets scoring record in win over Clarksville

FARMINGTON -- There were some jokes that Matt Wilson had shot the lights out when Farmington schools lost power earlier this week.

The lights were back on Friday and Wilson was still shooting with stunning accuracy.

The senior guard set a Farmington single-game scoring record with 50 points in a 69-58 victory over Clarksville in 5A-West Conference action at the Cardinals' gym. Wilson made eight 3-pointers and surpassed the 49 points he scored last week in a victory over Siloam Springs.

Wilson looked as if he was going to fall short of the record after he missed a free throw and a shot near the basket late in the game. But he stole a pass in the backcourt on the last possession and made a layup, which prompted cheers from a large crowd on Colors Night on Farmington.

"When I got to 48 (points), I knew I had a chance to break the record," said Wilson, who signed with Delta State (Miss.) "On the last play, I saw the kid pick up the ball and I anticipated the pass. I was wanting to dunk it, but I bobbled the ball a bit."

Wilson wasn't the only player with a hot hand on Friday. Juan Hernandez scored 27 points to keep Clarksville close for three quarters. But Farmington (14-3) outscored Clarksville 22-6 in the fourth quarter after Wilson hit consecutive 3-pointers to ignite an 8-0 run.

"We knew (Hernandez) could shoot," Farmington coach Beau Thompson said. "He's been doing it a long time in the 5A-West. But Matt, this is his palace, and he feeds off the crowd."

Wilson scored 19 of Farmington's 21 points in the first quarter. Clarksville (8-9) slowed him a bit in the second quarter but he still had 25 at halftime. Clarksville held a 52-47 lead before Wilson put Farmington ahead with consecutive 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter. Xavier Stanton added a 3-pointer to put Farmington ahead 62-52 then the Wilson watch began to see if he'd surpass 49.

He did so with a steal and layup on the last possession of the game.

GIRLS

Farmington 60, Clarksville 54

Farmington ended the game with an 8-2 run in the final three minutes to beat Clarksville.

Makenna Vanzant scored 26 to lead the Lady Cardinals. Kaylee Brown scored 15 and Madisyn Pense added 12.

The game was tied 52-52 before Vanzant scored on a layup and Brown followed with a jump hook in the lane. Megan Payne finished with 16 to lead Clarksville.

