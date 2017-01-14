Campbell's success earns him new deal

Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague said he believed in Steve Campbell's resume when he hired him as UCA's football coach three years ago.

But a bit of mystery regarding Campbell's ability to lead an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program led to a rather modest contract. After three years of annual improvement of overall records, including one of UCA's best seasons in 2016, Campbell and the school have a new contract that reflects Teague's growing confidence.

Campbell, 23-13 in three seasons with the Bears, and UCA have agreed in principle on a new four-year contract and a raise that will pay him $200,587 annually, according to an employment agreement obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in a Freedom of Information request. The contract, which expires Dec. 31, 2020, is pending approval by UCA's board of trustees, which meets next month.

The new contract will replace a three-year deal that Campbell signed in December 2013 and was extended last year. The extra year, Teague said, is based on continued improvement following Campbell's years leading Division II Delta State and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

"He was unproven here," Teague said of Campbell. "Now he's deserving of being here for as long as he wants to be here. And I have every confidence that he'll continue to do very well, and next year is looking to be as good or better than this year on paper."

The salary, up from the $185,000 Campbell had been paid in each of his first three seasons, is tied for third highest among football coaches in the Southland Conference, Teague said. Sam Houston State Coach K.C. Keeler is believed to be the highest-paid coach in the conference at a reported $250,000.

UCA went 10-3 this season, 8-1 in the Southland Conference. The Bears hosted an FCS playoff game for the first time, beating Illinois State 31-24 on Nov. 26. Their season ended Dec. 3, with 31-14 loss at Eastern Washington, a game UCA led for part of the first half.

The 10-victory season, UCA's second since moving to the FCS in 2006, and its place in the second-round of the FCS playoffs, its third time advancing that far, were nice for Teague. But the season-ending loss to the Eagles, who advanced to the FCS semifinals, was just as encouraging for Teague.

"Proved to me that we're as far along as we've ever been and have opportunities to go very deep into that championship," Teague said. "Without a few mistakes on our end we're going to win that game."

Of Campbell's $200,587 salary, $30,000 will be paid from private funds attached to television and radio shows. Campbell received $20,000 from television and radio shows in his previous agreement. UCA would owe Campbell $10,000 per month remaining on his term if fired without cause, which is up from $7,000 in his previous agreement. Campbell would owe UCA $25,000 if he leaves with more than two years left on the contract.

The Bears are expected to return 14 starters from last season's team, as well as all of Campbell's coaching staff. They were 6-6 in Campbell's first season and 7-4 in 2015.

"We're getting better every year and that is absolutely all around getting the type of players that he wants to have on our campus," Teague said. "I'm excited that we can go further and obviously it takes a lot of luck and to be healthy and to do what we did this year, but I think we can go deeper into the tournament as the years roll on."

