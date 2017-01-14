DIVISIONAL ROUND CAPSULES

Seahawks at Falcons

3:35 p.m., Fox

LINE — Falcons by 4

SERIES Seahawks lead 10-6. Seahawks beat Falcons 26-24, Oct. 16, 2016

SEAHAWKS TO WATCH Seahawks have only 1 postseason victory with less than 100 yards rushing under Coach Pete Carroll. … RB Thomas Rawls, who missed regular-season victory over the Falcons with a leg injury, rushed for franchise postseason-record 161 yards with 1 TD last week. Without Rawls, Seahawks had only 72 yards rushing against the Falcons. … WR Doug Baldwin has team-record 50 postseason catches, including 11 for 104 yards with a TD last week. … DE Cliff Avril had 2 sacks last week.

FALCONS TO WATCH Coach Dan Quinn, the former Seattle defensive coordinator, will be making his postseason debut as a head coach in his second season with the team. … QB Matt Ryan’s 117.1 passer rating led the NFL and was fifth best in league history. He set the Falcons record with 4,944 yards passing to rank second in the league. … WR Julio Jones was second in the NFL with 1,409 yards receiving despite missing 2 games with a toe injury. … LB Deion Jones (106) and S Keanu Neal (105) led NFL rookies in tackles.

FANTASY TIP Play Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham, who has 8 TDs in 10 career games against the Falcons. The Falcons defense ranks 28th against the pass this season.

INJURY REPORT QUESTIONABLE Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(25) 99.4 RUSH 120.5 (5)

(10) 257.8 PASS 295.3 (3)

(12) 357.2 YARDS 415.8 (2)

(18) 22.1 POINTS 33.8 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(7) 92.9 RUSH 104.5 (17)

(8) 225.8 PASS 266.7 (28)

(5) 318.7 YARDS 371.2 (25)

(3) 18.2 POINTS 25.4 (27)

Texans at Patriots

7:15 p.m., CBS

LINE — Patriots by 15½

SERIES Patriots lead 7-1. Patriots beat Texans 27-0, Sept. 22, 2016

TEXANS TO WATCH Coach Bill O’Brien, a Patriots assistant from 2007-11, is 0-2 against mentor Bill Belichick. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had an INT in his first career playoff game last week. Including playoffs, he has 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 INT and 1 forced fumble in his past 4 games. … LB Whitney Mercilus has 5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss in his past 2 playoff games. … CB A.J. Bouye had 1 INT and 4 passes defended last week. PATRIOTS TO WATCH Coach Bill Belichick will coach his 14th divisional playoff game and tie Don Shula for most in NFL history. He has 23 career postseason victories, the most for any coach. … QB Tom Brady has 22 career playoff victories, the most for a quarterback in NFL history. … RB LeGarrette Blount has 7 rushing TDs in 5 career postseason games and is looking for sixth game in a row with a rushing TD. … CB Malcolm Butler has 1 INT and 6 passes defended in his past 3 playoff games. FANTASY TIP Stay away from Texans RB Lamar Miller. He had only 80 yards on 21 carries against the Patriots in Week 3, and the Patriots rank third in the NFL against the rush.

INJURY REPORT QUESTIONABLE Texans S Quintin Demps, LB John Simon, Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(8) 116.2 RUSH 117.0 (7)

(29) 198.5 PASS 269.2 (4)

(29) 314.7 YARDS 386.2 (4)

(28) 17.4 POINTS 27.6 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(12) 99.7 RUSH 88.6 (3)

(2) 201.6 PASS 237.9 (12)

(1) 301.3 YARDS 326.5 (8)

(11) 20.5 POINTS 15.6 (1)