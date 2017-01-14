Hogs get back on track, cruise past Mizzou

— A game against the SEC's worst team was what the doctor ordered for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks easily beat Missouri 92-73 Saturday at Bud Walton Arena to snap a two-game losing streak, both at home and overall. The Tigers lost their eighth straight game.

Arkansas (13-4, 2-3 SEC) never trailed and led by as many as 22 points.

The Razorbacks used a 14-0 run to take a 21-point lead with five minutes left in the first half. Arkansas led 50-36 at halftime.

Jaylen Barford scored 11 of his 13 points before halftime on 5 of 7 shooting. The Razorbacks made 56 percent (20 of 36) of their field goal attempts in the first half and 6 of 15 attempts from 3-point range.

Arkansas continued its hot shooting after halftime and finished the game shooting 56 percent (33 of 59). Missouri 39 percent (22 of 57) of its field goal attempts.

The Razorbacks made 10 of 23 shots from 3-point range. Daryl Macon made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Macon led all scorers with 17 points and Dusty Hannahs added 16 off the bench. Moses Kingsley had 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Jordan Barnett scored 14 points to lead Missouri (5-11, 0-4). Jordan Geist and Terrence Phillips added 13 apiece, and Kevin Puryear scored 11.

Both teams committed 14 turnovers, but the Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 25-14 in points off turnovers. Arkansas also outscored Missouri 21-6 in transition.

The Razorbacks won their fifth straight game over the Tigers and improved to 6-3 in the series since Missouri joined the SEC.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Tuesday at Texas A&M, where the Razorbacks haven't won since the teams were Southwest Conference opponents in 1991. The Aggies (9-7, 1-4) lost 67-59 at Mississippi State on Saturday.