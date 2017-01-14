Hogs' rebounding concerns Anderson

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' basketball team is looking to rebound figuratively and literally against Missouri today in Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) hope to bounce back from their first back-to-back losses of the season and to do that they likely need to go after missed shots harder than in previous conference games.

Arkansas is last among the SEC's 14 teams in rebounding margin in conference games at minus-8.5.

The Razorbacks were outrebounded 44-29 at Kentucky in a 97-71 loss and 41-29 by Mississippi State in an 84-78 loss in Walton Arena in the last two games.

Kentucky and Mississippi State combined for 30 offensive rebounds against the Razorbacks -- 15 each -- on 58 missed shots.

"We want to make sure we take care of the home court," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. We didn't do it the last time out and it was very, very disappointing to me and my team and I'm sure to our fans.

"So we want to make amends. We want to make sure to come out and play with that fire and that passion and that energy that I know this team is capable of doing."

The Razorbacks are struggling to get the ball on both ends as they rank 13th in SEC games in defensive rebounding (59.6 percent) and offensive rebounding (25.0 percent).

Anderson said the Razorbacks need to have more players focusing on rebounding and boxing out.

"I think we've got some guys that are leaking out, and we're getting [opponents] coming from the blind side to rebound the basketball," he said. "So we've got to hit people. That's something we work on and talk about each and every day."

Arkansas 6-10 senior Moses Kingsley is averaging 9.0 rebounds in SEC games, but he had only four against Mississippi State along with a season-high 19 points.

It was the third time in 16 games Kingsley had fewer than seven rebounds.

"Well, he just didn't come up with them," Anderson said. "He was in position to get some of them.

"Obviously he's trying to block shots, as well. It's got to be a mindset. He has to go get every board he can get out there."

Anderson said the Bulldogs did a good job of getting bodies on Kingsley.

"Moses is a target," Anderson said. "I don't know if people realize that. They're coming at him. But he has to have some other guys step in there and help him on those boards."

The Razorbacks need to be tougher physically, Anderson said, and play with more intensity to improve their rebounding.

"The energy level that we're accustomed to playing at, I just didn't see it in that game," he said of the Mississippi State loss. "Whether we were flat or not, I just didn't see the energy level that you've got to have when you're playing SEC basketball

"When you're playing conference games that intensity has got to be a a high level. I think it gets our crowd involved and gets the adrenaline going with our guys and takes them to another level.

"That's something I want to see. But it's going to take all those guys out there on the floor, and then when guys come off the bench, I think they've got to add on."

Missouri (5-10, 0-3) lost to Auburn 77-72 Tuesday night, but had a 51-27 rebounding advantage, including 25 offensive rebounds.

"To have 25 offensive rebounds just tells you the kind of effort that those kids are still giving despite the fact their record is 5-10." Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said after the game.

Missouri shot 32.4 percent from the field (22 of 68) and rebounded 54.3 percent of its 46 misses. It was the most offensive rebounds for Missouri since the Tigers had 25 against Southern University during the 2006-07 season when Anderson coached the team.

K.J. Walton, a 6-3 sophomore, had 13 rebounds for Missouri against Auburn, including three on the offensive end. Russell Woods, a 6-8 senior, had six offensive rebounds and 6-7 sophomore Kevin Puryear and 6-7 junior Jacob Barnett each had four offensive rebounds.

"It's a concern," Anderson said of Missouri's rebounding. "We've got to limit them to one shot as they crash the boards, because they'll send three and four guys to the glass.

"So we've got to have all five guys in, and then we've got to get it and make them pay at the other end."

Arkansas vs. Missouri

WHEN 5 p.m. WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville RECORDS Arkansas 12-4, 1-3 SEC; Missouri 5-10, 0-3. SERIES Arkansas leads series 24-21, winning both games last season. RADIO Razorback Sports Network TELEVISION SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G K.J. Walton, 6-3, S0. 7.6 3.5 G Jordan Geist, 6-2, So. 6.5 3.1 F Jordan Barnett, 6-7, Jr. 12.5 7.3 F Kevin Puryear, 6-7, So. 11.4 6.7 F Russell Woods, 6-8, Sr. 7.7 5.4 COACH Kim Anderson (24-54 in three seasons at Missouri, 298-149 overall in 15 seasons) ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Jaylen Barford, 6-3, Sr. 10.2 3.4 G Daryl Macon, 6-3, Jr. 13.7 2.8 G Manny Watkins, 6-3, Sr. 5.8 4.1 F Dustin Thomas, 6-8, Jr. 6.3 4.3 C Moses Kingsley, 6-10, Sr. 11.8 8.4 COACH Mike Anderson (114-68 in six seasons at Arkansas, 314-166 overall in 15 seasons)

TEAM COMPARISON

MISSOURI ARKANSAS 70.7 Points for 81.6 68.7 Points against 73.3 +1.0 Rebound margin +2.4 +2.1 Turnover margin +1.2 39.0 FG pct. 46.0 26.0 3-PT pct. 36.3 67.0 FT pct. 77.0

— Bob Holt