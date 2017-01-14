NLR home debut turns into a rout

Finally playing a home game, the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats wasted little time showing they still know how to play for the home folks.

Forcing nine Fort Smith Southside turnovers and just allowing 8 points in the opening quarter, top-ranked North Little Rock built a 22-8 lead en route to a 66-38 victory over the Mavericks Friday night in a 7A-Central contest.

"It was weird," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said. "We got off to a good start, had some good energy. We missed a couple of layups we normally make. To be honest I thought we were a little nervous since it was the first time we've been at home this season. It was kinda different."

In that telling first period, North Little Rock held the Mavericks to 3-of-8 shooting and the 9 turnovers. To go with that, the Lady Wildcats hit 9 of their first 14 shots.

By halftime North Little Rock (15-1, 2-0 7A-Central) led 35-13. In the half, Southside was 6-of-21 shooting and had 15 turnovers. North Little Rock was 14 of 29 with just 4 turnovers.

"We just kinda took care of business," Fimple said. "We lost a little intensity in the third and we substituted and I think that group did a good job of finishing the quarter. "

North Little Rock led 50-26 going into fourth quarter.

North Little Rock did it with balance. Yo'Myris Morris led with 13 points and Amber Hawkins added 12. Mackenzie Tillman scored 9 and Kennady Tucker chipped in 8. In all, seven players had at least 5 points.

Southside was led by junior Kelly Carson, who scored 12. She, along with Hannah Rainwater and Montana Smith, each had a two three-pointers.

The Mavericks ended a 16-game conference losing streak at home against Cabot on Tuesday.

"They are coming back," Fimple said. "Their kids play hard."

