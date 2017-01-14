House backs step to ditch health act

WASHINGTON -- Republicans drove a budget through Congress on Friday that gives them an early but critical victory in their push to scrap the country's health care law.

The House used a near party-line 227-198 vote to approve a measure that prevents Senate Democrats from derailing a future bill, thus far unwritten, annulling and reshaping the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Arkansas' four representatives, all Republicans, backed the measure.

The budget, which won Senate approval early Thursday, does not need the president's signature.

The vote, coming a week before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, places Republicans squarely in position to accomplish their long-held goal of dismantling President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.

"The 'Unaffordable' Care Act will soon be history!" Trump tweeted Friday.

The real work looms in coming months as the new administration and congressional Republicans write legislation to erase much of the health care law and replace it with a GOP version. Republicans have internal divisions over what that would look like, though past GOP proposals have cut much of the existing law's federal spending and eased coverage requirements while relying more on tax benefits and letting states make decisions.

Friday's roll-call vote was preceded by debate in which Democrats praised the Affordable Care Act for extending coverage to millions of Americans, helping families afford policies and senior citizens buy prescriptions, while Republicans focused on the rising premiums and deductibles and limited access to doctors and insurers that have plagued many.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the health care law was "so arrogant and so contrary to our founding principles" and had not delivered on Obama's promises to lower costs and provide more choice.

"We have to step in before things get worse. This is nothing short of a rescue mission," Ryan said. "This is a critical first step toward delivering relief to Americans who are struggling under this law."

Freshman Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said,"Our experimentation in Soviet-style central planning of our health care system has been an abject failure."

On Friday, Rep. Drew Ferguson, a freshman Republican from Georgia, compared the health care law to a goat that was running loose in a person's home.

"Now for six years, that goat has been messing in and destroying my house," he said. "I want to renovate my house, but before I can, I have to get the goat out of the house before it does any more damage. It makes no sense to start fixing up my house until we get the goat out."

Voting for the measure on Friday, Ferguson said, gets rid of the goat.

Democrats warned that repeal of the health law would cause hardship for millions of Americans and create chaos in insurance markets and in the health care system, which accounts for about 18 percent of the nation's economy.

"If we go down this path, we won't have repeal and replace," said Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the senior Democrat on the House Budget Committee. "What we'll have is repeal and repent, because we're going to owe a huge apology to the American people for the damage that we cause."

"There's still no plan for what comes next, threatening massive disruption to the entire health care system" said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Ryan was peddling "mythology" and said the GOP was moving toward worsening health care for consumers.

"They want to cut benefits and run. They want to cut access and run," she said of Republicans. "They talk about repeal and replacing. For six years, they have had a chance to propose an alternative. We see nothing."

"This is a sad day in the history of this country as Republicans begin the process of destroying health care in America," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arguing that the GOP has no replacement in hand. "All you have is smoke and mirrors, and the American people are getting ready to get screwed."

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., said no one should be surprised that Republicans were moving swiftly to repeal the health law because they won control of the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014 and the White House in 2016 with promises to do just that.

"The public has rendered judgment," Shimkus said.

"If there's been one promise that Republicans have run on for the last six years, it is that we are going to do our best to repeal Obamacare," said Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the Republican Study Committee. "I think that [the Friday vote] affirms our promise today."

In the days before the House vote, some Republicans expressed discomfort about signing off on the budget measure without having a clearer picture of how and when Republican leaders planned to go about replacing the health care law.

Nine House Republicans ended up voting against the budget blueprint Friday. No Democrats voted for it.

Openness vowed

The votes this week represented the first of several moves that Republicans plan to make as they demolish the health care law.

In the next few weeks, they say, they will try to devise a replacement, working closely with Trump and the man he has chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga.

"We've been showing more of the details, but a lot of this is going to be done in committee," said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the majority whip. "We're not going to be like what Nancy Pelosi did, where she wrote the bill in a backroom, dumped it on the floor and said, 'Pass the bill to find out what's in it.' We're actually going to have our committees write the bill in open hearings. I think that's going to be refreshing."

Four committees -- two in the Senate, two in the House -- will write language repealing major provisions of the 2010 health law. The resulting legislation can be passed with simple majorities in both chambers and will be immune to a filibuster in the Senate.

Then, Republicans say, they will pass one or more free-standing bills to replace selected provisions of the Affordable Care Act. In the Senate, where Republicans hold 52 seats, they will need 60 votes to pass such legislation and will therefore need help from Democrats.

Republicans have made annulling Obama's law and replacing it a top goal for the past seven years. GOP rifts and an Obama veto prevented them from achieving anything other than holding scores of votes that served as political messaging.

Trump, too, made targeting Obama's overhaul a primary target during his campaign. At his news conference Wednesday, Trump said his emerging plan will be "far less expensive and far better" than the statute.

Despite their conceptual unity, several Republicans have shown skittishness in recent days about the political repercussions of charging into a battle that, with Trump in the White House, puts enacting new laws within reach.

"I still have reservations, I'll put it that way," said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., a co-chairman of the Tuesday Group, who unsuccessfully pushed GOP leaders to delay the budget vote till after a party retreat later this month.

Many expressed opposition to leaders' initial emphasis on first passing a repeal bill and then focusing on a replacement -- a process that could produce a gap of months or longer. Trump also has pushed Congress to act fast.

Ryan said during a nationally televised town-hall meeting Thursday that Congress would act "definitely within these first 100 days" on a replacement plan.

Numerous Republicans have insisted on learning how their party will re-craft the nation's $3 trillion-a-year health care system before voting to void existing programs. About 20 million Americans are covered by Obama's expansion of Medicaid or by policies sold on exchanges, and millions of others have benefited from the coverage requirements it has imposed on insurers.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram and Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press; by Thomas Kaplan and Robert Pear of The New York Times; and by Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

A Section on 01/14/2017