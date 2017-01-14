Icy forecast in KC forces time change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs on Sunday has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to prime time because of an ice storm scheduled to hit the Kansas City area this weekend.

The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 12:05 p.m. Central time. It will now start at 7:20 p.m. to give road crews and public safety officials more time to treat roads and parking lots.

The forecast called for ice to move into the area Friday, and persistent cold temperatures are expected throughout today and Sunday. More precipitation is predicted Sunday, though mostly in the form of cold rain.

The time change means the Packers-Cowboys game scheduled to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. Central time on Fox on Sunday will serve as the lead-in for the Steelers-Chiefs game, which will remain on NBC.

Sports on 01/14/2017