Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration performance
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
Comments (7)
NEW YORK — Singer Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week's presidential inaugural, saying she did not realize that her participation would be interpreted as a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump.
Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway's "Dreamgirls," faced pressure from her gay, lesbian and black fans when it was announced she would sing at Thursday's concert at Washington's Lincoln Memorial.
Holliday said in a statement Saturday that she apologized for her lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues and causing heartbreak for her fans.
Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities. Country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voigt are in the lineup for Thursday's concert.
Holliday's reversal was first reported by The Wrap.
Winfield says... January 14, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.
Who cares, aside from her left wing nuts?
RBBrittain says... January 14, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
A plurality of American voters care.
wowy says... January 14, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.
Who ?? Anyway, hey if the 4 million dead who voted the beeech don't care, wowy sure as hell don't care ...
libertas2u says... January 14, 2017 at 1:11 p.m.
Fringe coastal loonies should honor their word and leave the county as they promised. The threats etc, artists have received sends a chill to anyone still affiliated with the Democrat party and reinforces why I left it. The party has become the very thing they once fought against - bigotry, intolerance, and elitism. If they keep this up they won't even carry the coastal states next election.
PopulistMom says... January 14, 2017 at 2:10 p.m.
Wowy,
I flagged your comment as inappropriate. Your views are just beyond words and why so many of us are frustrated that you and your supporters were able to elect a president.
PopulistMom says... January 14, 2017 at 2:23 p.m.
Good. The ADG took down the offensive comment. I don't understand why they took down the comments about Trump and Putin on another post. I am not saying anything that others in the media are not. Trump's ties to Putin are inappropriate and dangerous. Rex Tillerson and probably Trump will gain financially by lifting sanctions on Russia. Putin is a dangerous dictator who kills journalists and political opponents. Congress needs to investigate Trump's ties to Putin, and Congress should demand to see Trump's financial information. Tillerson must not be confirmed.
