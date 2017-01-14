LR Central nabs a must-win game

BRYANT -- The Little Rock Central boys basketball team couldn't afford to go 0-2 in the 7A-Central Conference.

Donald Richardson made sure his team got a victory in one of the state's toughest conferences.

Richardson's runner at the top of the key fell with no time remaining and Central earned a 72-70 victory in overtime at the Hornet's Nest over Bryant on Friday night.

The Tigers (8-4, 1-1 7A-Central) lost to Fort Smith Northside at home Tuesday night, so Friday's victory over the Hornets was one his team had to get, Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick said.

"That's just Tiger pride, man," Fitzpatrick said. "These kids are coming now. We're coming."

Bryant (12-3, 1-1) tied the game at 70-70 with 10.7 seconds left on Romen Martin's three-pointer from the right wing. Martin led the Hornets with 18 points and made 3 three-pointers.

Fitzpatrick called his final timeout with 7.6 seconds left and instead of having senior Cameron Johnson, the team's leading scorer Friday with 31 points, attempt the last shot, he went with Richardson, a junior guard.

Ky'Lyn Arnett passed to Richardson, who drove past Martin and shot the game-winner, which sank through the net. Fitzpatrick raised his arms in celebration and several Central students rushed the court to mob Richardson, who completed his first game-winning shot as a varsity basketball player.

"I let everything go and had the game come to me," Richardson said. "In the past, I was overthinking. I had to let the game come to me. Luck was in my favor."

The game was tied 27-27 at halftime, but Bryant took a 46-42 lead going into the fourth quarter. Bryant had a 63-61 lead with 42.7 seconds left in regulation, but Rogers' layup tied the game at 63-63 with 29 seconds left. Central had an opportunity to win the game in regulation but Arnett's last-second attempt did not fall, sending the game to overtime.

Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said Friday's loss was tough for the Hornets, but they have to regroup and get ready for Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday and a home game against Cabot on Friday.

"The sun's going to come up in the morning," Abrahamson said. "We have to move on, but we can't just move on without learning from it. We treat every game the same around here, so we're going to stick to our routine and stick to what we do.

"In this league, every night is going to be brutal. We'll bounce back."

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL (72)

Rogers 4 6-9 14, Moore 1 0-0 2, Richardson 2 1-2 5, Platt 2 0-0 5, C. Johnson 10 10-14 31, G. Johnson 1 1-1 3, Rudolph 0 0-2 0, Arnett 3 3-4 9. Totals 23 21-32 72.

BRYANT (70)

Washington 1 0-0 2, Steen 6 2-3 16, Turner 2 5-6 11, Allen 3 6-8 13, Martin 6 3-4 18, Canada 1 4-4 6, Cowart 1 1-5 4. Totals 20 21-30 70.

LR Central (8-4) 11 16 15 21 9 -- 72

Bryant (12-3) 13 14 19 17 7 -- 70

Three-point goals -- LR Central 5 (Arnett 3, C. Johnson 1, Platt 1); Bryant 9 (Martin 3, Steen 2, Turner 2, Allen 1, Cowart 1). Team fouls -- LR Central 25, Bryant 26. Fouled out -- Rogers, Moody.

Sports on 01/14/2017