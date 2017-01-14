Mabelvale man, 21, sought in shooting

A man considered armed and dangerous was being sought Friday in a shooting outside a Little Rock convenience store last month, authorities say.

Robert G. Strawn, 21, of Mabelvale is wanted on a charge of terroristic act in the shooting at the Valero at 14401 Arch St.

Strawn and his girlfriend reportedly drove to the address to make a payment on a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta owned by a 22-year-old woman, according to a report.

When the woman arrived with her boyfriend and someone else to take the payment, authorities said, Strawn and his girlfriend exited the vehicle.

The woman then got into the Volkswagen and began driving away, at which point Strawn pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Strawn later got into a green Toyota pickup and fled the scene.

Speaking with the sheriff's office, the woman told investigators that the vehicle was registered to her and that she wanted to take it back after Strawn's girlfriend had not been making payments.

The vehicle was grazed by a bullet, the report noted. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding Strawn's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (501) 340-6600.

NLR officer says 2 stole beer off truck

A man and woman were arrested Friday morning after a North Little Rock police officer said he saw them stealing beer out of a delivery truck.

The officer said he saw the pair taking "several '30 packs' of beer out of a beer delivery truck" about 9 a.m. outside Big Chain Liquor at 13th and Locust streets. They "were hastily throwing the cases of beer into the trunk of a car," the officer said in the arrest report.

Versie McGee of Lonoke and Gary Lewayne Conners of North Little Rock were charged with one count each of breaking or entering. Both were initially held in lieu of $2,500 bonds.

Neither was listed on the online roster of the Pulaski County jail Friday night.

Drill disrupted; teen arrested at school

A 19-year-old was arrested Friday morning at J.A. Fair High School after being accused of causing a disturbance during an "active shooter" drill, Little Rock police said.

Johnathan Levell Young was charged with criminal trespass after the 11:15 a.m. incident at the school at 13420 David O. Dodd Drive.

According to an arrest report, Young refused several requests by school staff members and security guards to leave. After he "created a disturbance in the lobby during an 'active shooter' drill," security called police, the report said.

He was arrested after he refused officers' requests to leave. Young wasn't listed among the prisoners Friday night at the Pulaski County jail.

Woman is jailed in theft of purse

A woman who reportedly was caught on video stealing another woman's purse and then caught on video using the victim's credit cards at a discount store is in jail facing more than a dozen felony charges, Little Rock police said.

Cameko Latoya Cogshell, 35, faces 13 counts of felony theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, a misdemeanor.

She was arrested shortly before 10 a.m. Friday at the Arkansas Community Correction Department's Little Rock area parole and probation office at 2679 Pike Ave. in North Little Rock. She was being held without bail Friday night at the Pulaski County jail.

Cogshell was seen on surveillance video taking a purse at the Nationwide Insurance office at 16719 Cantrell Road, according to her arrest report.

Surveillance video also captured her using credit cards taken from the purse at a Dollar General Store, the report said. She also is accused of using the same credit cards to make a purchase at a Home Depot. It wasn't clear from the report when the purchases occurred.

Cogshell has previous convictions for theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to court records.

Most recently, in 2012, she drew a 10-year prison sentence negotiated in exchange for her guilty pleas to four counts of theft by receiving involving a credit card. Cogshell served 144 days, according to the records.

Home search finds meth; two arrested

Two Little Rock men were arrested after authorities said they found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine at one of their homes Thursday morning.

As part of a narcotics investigation, officers searched the home of 28-year-old Eddy Batres on South Wakefield Drive about 5:15 a.m., according to a police report.

Inside the residence, police reportedly found roughly 21.5 pounds of methamphetamine and a Glock pistol.

Batres and 32-year-old Eric Cortez of Little Rock were arrested and booked into Pulaski County jail, both on felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Assault suspect hid in closet, police say

After reportedly kicking down a door and assaulting a woman, an Arkansas man hid in her utility closet until he was apprehended by North Little Rock police Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Police arrived at a residence on Meadowbrook Lane about 5:10 p.m. after the victim called police and said her ex-boyfriend had attacked her, officer Ira Whitney wrote in a report.

The victim went outside and told officers 24-year-old Eric Mills Jr. of Forrest City was still in her residence. She said Mills arrived at her home in a white Dodge Charger, kicked in the door, then repeatedly punched her in the head, Whitney wrote. He also pushed the victim onto her bed, breaking it, and rifled through her purse, she told authorities.

Mills did not exit the residence when asked, officials said, so they went inside and found him hiding in the utility room. Mills still refused to submit to arrest, so authorities used a police dog that bit Mills on his right foot before he was taken into custody, the report said.

Mills was treated for the bite at a hospital before he was transported to the Pulaski County jail.

Mills faces charges of burglary, third-degree domestic battery and refusal to submit, records show.

Burglars took TVs, food, NLR club says

A Boys and Girls Club in North Little Rock was burglarized, resulting in the theft of a number of items, including two TVs, police said.

The after-school program's director said he discovered at 12:38 a.m. Thursday that the lock to the building's east door had been cut, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Inside the Boys and Girls Club at 400 N. Palm St., two TVs had been taken off their wall mounts, and several food items had been stolen from a glass cabinet, the director told police.

A responding officer noted that a jar containing $25 was also taken from the cabinet.

Police said the Plexiglass frames of four locked doors in the building's lobby appeared to have been broken to gain entry into four rooms.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Eatery ransacked, NLR police report

A North Little Rock Chinese restaurant was ransacked in a burglary early Wednesday, police say.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded about 2 a.m. to Mr. Cheng's at 4629 E. McCain Blvd. in reference to the business's front door being broken.

According to a report, responding officers arrived to find a cash register that had been opened and appeared to be missing money.

A desk in the eatery's office as well as several cabinets were ransacked, authorities said. Officers noted that one of the desk drawers that had a padlock that had been ripped open.

The owner of the restaurant arrived a short time later, telling police that $500 was missing from the cash register.

Metro on 01/14/2017