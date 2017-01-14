PACKERS

Nelson out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The broken ribs he suffered last weekend are going to prevent Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson from playing against the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Packers Coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday that Nelson has been ruled out for Sunday's game but will travel with the team to Dallas.

Nelson, 31, exited last week's victory over the New York Giants in the second quarter after absorbing a hard hit from safety Leon Hall along the sideline. As Nelson leaped to make a catch between the cornerback and safety, Hall drove his helmet and hands into Nelson's midsection.

The hit crumpled Nelson. He eventually climbed to his feet, walked gingerly to a cart and was taken to the locker room. His final destination was a local hospital.

Without Nelson, the majority of playing time should fall to Geronimo Allison, an undrafted rookie from Illinois.

STEELERS

Porter rejoins team

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is rejoining the team in time for Sunday's playoff game in Kansas City.

The team reinstated Porter on Friday morning. The Steelers placed Porter on leave Monday following his arrest on Sunday night during an alleged altercation outside a bar hours after the team's victory against the Miami Dolphins.

The district attorney dropped the most serious charges on Thursday after examining surveillance videos. Porter still faces charges of disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness.

Porter said in a statement he is grateful to return to the team and regrets the incident.

CHIEFS

Houston's practice short

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was limited in the final practice for Sunday's divisional playoff game against Pittsburgh, though his game status was left blank on the final injury report.

That means Houston should be available for the first time since a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 18.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware practiced fully all week and are also expected to play in Sunday night's game. Berry had been dealing with a sore Achilles tendon and Ware had bruised his ribs late in the regular season.

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali was the only player who did not practice Friday, but that followed his usual routine. Hali practices sparingly during the week to rest his sore knees.

