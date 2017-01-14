GOLF

Thomas sets 2nd record

Justin Thomas finished with another eagle and put himself in the PGA Tour record book again Friday at the Sony Open in Honolulu. One day after his 59 made him only the seventh player in PGA Tour history break 60, Thomas made an 8-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Waialae for a 6-under 64 to set the 36-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour. Thomas was at 17-under 123 and had a five-shot lead over Gary Woodland. "It's cool," Thomas said. "Just like yesterday, anytime you can get your name in the record book, it's awesome. I had no idea until I finished." The previous mark was 124, last matched at the 2015 BMW Championship by Jason Day at Conway Farm. Zach Johnson had a 61 and Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose shot 64. They were in the group seven shots behind along with Hudson Swafford, who opened with a 62 but could only manage a 68. Jordan Spieth felt empty after rounds of 65-67, partially because he was nine shots behind and primarily because he had as many chances as Thomas over the last two days. Only one of them has been converting putt after putt. "Just had a really cold putter this week," Spieth said. "I think it added to the frustration on the green, because the game is looking so easy to him [Thomas]. I felt like I was hitting the ball in the same location, I'm just being outdone on the green. That's something a little abnormal to me." Bryce Molder (Conway) shot a 9-under 61 (133) and is tied for 21st. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 3-under 67 (134) and is tied for 30th. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 5-under 65 (136) and is tied for 57th. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) also had a 3-under 67 (137) and is tied for 66th.

McIlroy close to top

Rory McIlroy stayed close to the leaders at the SA Open in Johannesburg on Friday despite hurting his back. The second-ranked McIlroy (68) made five birdies on the first six holes of the back nine but bogeyed the final two to finish in a five-way tie for fifth after two rounds. "I'm actually surprised I'm standing here. I actually thought about pulling out before even teeing off today," he said. "I tweaked my back somehow and the first few shots today weren't very comfortable and it still isn't really comfortable. I can't really take a deep breath because I've done something to my upper back." McIlroy said he was going to get treatment in an effort to stay in the tournament. Graeme Storm jumped into a two-stroke lead at the top of the leaderboard after shooting a course record 9-under 63 at the Glendower Golf Club. Storm had nine birdies and leads Peter Uihlein (64), overnight leader Trevor Fisher Jr. (68), and Jbe Kruger (67) by two. Play was suspended about 5 p.m. local time because of the threat of lightning, forcing 40 players to complete their second rounds today.

Austin leads Invitational

Woody Austin shot a 12-under 59 on Friday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational at Orlando, Fla., scoring 43 points in the modified Stableford event for PGA Tour Champions, LPGA Tour and celebrity players. Coming off offseason hernia surgery, Austin, 52, closed with a 3-foot par putt in pouring rain. He holed a 47-yard pitch for eagle on the par-5 ninth and had 10 birdies on the Four Seasons Resort's 6,626-yard Tranquilo course. He earned six points for the eagle and three for each birdie. Kevin Sutherland shot the only 59 in official PGA Tour Champions play, accomplishing the feat in the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Joe Durant was second in the pro competition Friday with 34 points, followed by Brandt Jobe at 33, and Kenny Perry at 32. Lexi Thompson was tied for 13th with 26 points to top the four LPGA Tour players in the field. Brooke Henderson was tied for 23rd at 23, Brittany Lang was tied for 27th at 21, and Brittany Lincicome was last in the 31-player field with 16. Former pitcher Mark Mulder led the celebrity field with 26 points. Former third baseman Troy Glaus was a point back, and Atlanta Braves executive John Hart was third with 23. The women are playing from the same tees as the seniors in the $750,000 professional competition. The celebrities are playing for $500,000. Glen Day (Little Rock) scored 28 points and was tied for eighth. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 26 points and was tied for 13th.

BASEBALL

Arrieta gets deal

Jake Arrieta is one year away from free agency, and the clock is ticking a little louder on the possibility of an extension with the Chicago Cubs. The ace right-hander and the World Series champion Cubs agreed to a $15,637,500, one-year contract Friday, avoiding arbitration. But there were no signs that the sides were any closer on a multiyear deal that would keep Arrieta, 30, in Chicago beyond this season. Arrieta blossomed after he was acquired in a 2013 trade with Baltimore, a deal that turned into a key moment in Chicago's turnaround from the bottom of the standings to its first championship since 1908. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and is 54-21 with a 2.52 ERA in three-plus seasons with the Cubs.

Cards do deals with pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms with Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist on one-year contracts Friday to avoid arbitration with both of the pitchers. Rosenthal will be paid $6.4 million this season, a bump from the $5.6 million he made last year. The former All-Star converted 14 of 18 saves before losing the closer's job last season and wound up going 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA in a season curtailed by injuries. The Cardinals plan to stretch him out in spring training, perhaps with an eye on the rotation. Siegrist, who made $539,000 last season, will make $1,637,500 this season. The right-hander went 6-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 67 appearances last year, becoming a key late-inning piece of the bullpen.

TENNIS

International finals today

Johanna Konta made up for two previous losses to Agnieszka Radwanska with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the Sydney International final on Friday. The dominating victory came just three days ahead of the start of the Australian Open, where Konta was a surprise semifinalist last year. After hitting an attempted drop shot into the net on her first match point, she made no mistake on the second, sending an ace past the third-ranked Radwanska to clinch the match. In men's play, there won't be a third consecutive title for Viktor Troicki after the Serbian player lost 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Gilles Muller in the semifinals. Troicki was trying to become the first player in the Open era to win three Sydney titles in a row, surpassing the feats of Pete Sampras, James Blake and Lleyton Hewitt, who did it twice. In Auckland, New Zealand, Jack Sock will play Joao Sousa in today's ASB Classic final after both posted semifinal victories. Sousa beat Marcos Baghdatis 6-1, 7-5 while Sock defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3. At the Hobart International, Elise Mertens of Belgium beat fellow qualifier Jana Fett 6-4, 6-0 to advance to today's final against Monica Niculescu. Earlier, Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her semifinal match against Niculescu, handing the Romanian a walkover to the final. The Australian Open begins Sunday.

BOXING

Alvarez, Chavez Jr. set

Mexico's two most popular boxers, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., will fight May 6 in a pay-per-view bout in Las Vegas, it was announced Friday. Junior-middleweight champion Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 knockouts) will meet current super-middleweight Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) at a catch-weight at 164.5 pounds. HBO will televise the nontitle fight. After knockout victories over welterweight Amir Khan and World Boxing Organization 154-pound champion Liam Smith last year, Alvarez, 26, and his team expressed apprehension about taking on added weight for a matchup against unbeaten three-belt middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, who has 23 consecutive knockouts. But the opportunity for Alvarez to fight the popular Chavez Jr., who'll turn 31 on Feb. 16, was such a powerful lure that Alvarez's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, and Chavez's manager, Al Haymon, set aside their differences.

OLYMPICS

Russians may bid

Still mired in a doping scandal and with a track team banned from international competition, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said his country may put forth a bid to host the 2028 Games. Alexander Zhukov said Friday that Russia is considering three cities as candidates for a 2028 bid, even as it battles accusations of a mass doping cover-up at the Sochi Olympics three years ago. Bidding for the 2024 Games is still under way, with a vote in September set to choose between Los Angeles, Paris and Budapest. The 2028 host is expected to be decided in 2021. Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but is under intense pressure following accusations of a massive doping cover-up at the games. World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren has said there is evidence that doping test samples given by 12 Russian medal winners at the games were tampered with.

