Opening salvo carries Conway

CABOT -- Jacie Higgins said putting aside Tuesday's loss to top-ranked North Little Rock was not the easiest thing to do. The Conway senior, however, made Friday's 65-44 victory over Cabot appear as if she had no ill effects from that previous outing.

Higgins hit 3 three-pointers in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 22 points as Conway (14-4, 1-1 7A-Central) sent Cabot (11-4, 0-2) to its third loss in the last four games.

"After we played North Little Rock, she and I had a really good conversation," Conway Coach Ashley Nance said. "We shoot the ball a lot in practice and I told her 'it's time. We need you to score points.' I thought she responded well. I'm very pleased."

Conway held as much as a 14-point lead at home over North Little Rock in the second half, but eventually suffered an eight-point loss.

"Coach Nance is really good at getting us prepared for what comes next," said Higgins, who transferred to Conway after starting three years at Springdale Har-Ber. "She told me 'things happen. You have to forget about it.' We had to put it behind us and get ready for Cabot."

Higgins was ready, hitting a three-pointer 58 seconds into the game that gave Conway the lead for good. Conway made 5 of its first 6 three-point attempts and led 18-6 with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

"They were just on fire," Cabot Coach Carla Crowder said. "Maybe if we would have worked the ball a little longer, we might have slowed them down a little."

Conway led 34-21 at the half and Cabot drew within 36-27 with 4:34 left in the third quarter, but Higgins hit back-to-back baskets that started the Lady Cats on their way to scoring 11 of the game's next 13 points.

Senior Savannah Lowe added 15 points for Conway, seniors Fu'tra Banks and Maggie Evans added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Banks also had 12 rebounds while Evans grabbed 11 boards.

Seniors Carly Melder and Josie VanOss led Cabot with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Conway finished 21 of 52 from the floor, including a 9 of 19 showing on three-pointers. Cabot was 16 of 37 shooting and was guilty of 23 turnovers. Conway outrebounded Cabot 40-26.

CONWAY (65)

Evans 2 5-6 10, Smith 1 1-2 3 Banks 4 1-4 11, Lowe 6 2-2 15, Higgins 7 4-5 22, Ashworth 0 0-0 0, Wells 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Nolen 0 0-1 0, Yelder 1 0-0 3, Wells 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 14-22 65

CABOT (44)

Wagner 2 2-2 6, Roberts 3 0-1 6, Melder 5 2-5 12, Allen 0 0-0 0, VanOss 3 3-4 10, Harmon 0 1-2 1, Bush 1 1-2 4, Sobczak 1 0-0 2, Stracener 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 10-18 44.

Conway (14-4) 20 14 18 13 -- 65

Cabot (11-4) 10 11 11 12 -- 44

Three-point goals -- Conway 9 (Higgins 4, Banks 2, Evans, Lowe, Yelder); Cabot 2 (VanOss, Bush). Team fouls -- Conway 18, Cabot 19. Fouled out -- Sobczak.

