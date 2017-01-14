Pacing and racing

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Park's opening-day buzz peaked in the minutes before and after Domain Rap's victory in the Fifth Season Stakes late on Friday afternoon.

Domain Rap, a 9-year-old gelding, won the $125,000 feature race by 2 lengths to highlight a chilly day when an estimated on-track crowd of 15,000 wagered $889,685 at the track, contributing to an overall betting handle of $3.4 million nationwide, fairly typical for a mid-January opening in recent years.

Excitement and anxiety for the first of 57 scheduled days of live racing started building on the backstretch since right before dawn, especially around the barns of trainers with horses entered in the feature race.

Steam from coffee cups floated in the cold southeasterly breeze as the men and women in and around Oaklawn's barns made final preparations for the first day of racing.

Trainers with horses entered in the $125,000 Fifth Season were among those excited but anxious about the day and the season.

Trainer Federico Villafranco said nerves played a significant role in his approach to opening day as he stood just outside the door of his office as assistants worked nearby with his horses, including Domain's Rap.

"You wonder how your horses are going to perform," Villafranco said. "Some of them, they've been here before, so you have a good feeling about them, but the others in town for the first time, sometimes they race good or not so good. That's something we're concerned about."

Domain's Rap was two years older than any of the others in the field. Villafranco was candid about his confidence level.

"He always tries, but he's getting older," said Villafranco, 53. "The younger horses have a better shot. Like I say, I know he will try, but it would be like me trying to stay up with a 25-year-old. I know I can't do it. But like I said, he always tries, so we'll see."

Villafranco's nerves remained on edge even after Domain's Rap, a son of Cherokee Rap, charged from 4½ lengths back after a half mile to win the Fifth Season at 9-1 over 3-1 favorite Smack Smack.

Villafranco was too intense to pause as he rushed from the paddock toward his barn.

"I need to see my horse," he said.

Danny Caldwell, the owner of Domain's Rap, said Villafranco has never been one to exude confidence, despite a high level of success at Oaklawn over the past four years.

"He never wants to tell me one's going to win, or one's not going to win," said Caldwell, who visited the winners circle twice Friday with Villafranco and regular rider Ramon Vazquez, winning with Domain's Rap ($19.60 to win) in the eighth race and P C Cowboys ($35.60 to win) in the seventh race.

Villafranco, Caldwell and Vazquez also teamed for second-places finishes with Lineup for Kisses in the first and and Strut N Swagger in the fourth, along with off-the-board finishes in the sixth and ninth.

Domain Rap's performance was a tiny surprise, despite three victories in five starts last season at Oaklawn, good for $161,100 of his $510,250 in career earnings.

"We really didn't know, you know, being 9 years old," Caldwell said, "but we knew he loves this track, and that's the whole key. If they love the surface, they usually fire."

Perhaps Vazquez had it figured out. "The horse doesn't know how old he is," he said. "He runs like he's still young."

Trainer Ron Moquett watched his horses train through the early morning from the southern grandstand bleachers. It was more than eight hours from the Fifth Season start and five hours from first post, but Moquett was already aware of the day's significance.

"Opening day is a big deal to us," he said. "It's the start of our season, the Oaklawn season, and I think we all get a little more amped up than we do for most meets."

Moquett's entrant in The Fifth Season was For Greater Glory, a 7-year-old son of Afleet Alex, and was listed at 20-1 on the morning line. Moquett said he liked For Greater Glory's chance provided he could follow a fast early pace.

Boyd Caster, the trainer of eventual Fifth Season pace-setter Code West sat in the grandstands several rows below Moquett. He left no doubt that he still appreciates the start of a racing season.

"It's Oaklawn," Caster said. "People here really look forward to this first day. The buzz has been going around town, you know, just at restaurants or whatever, people talking about opening day."

Code West led the Fifth Season for 6 furlongs, posting fractions of 23.45, 47.18 and 1:11.45, but Code West gave way to Domain's Rap at the head of the stretch, and the gelding held on to beat Smack Smack by 2 lengths in 1:43.23.

Inside Straight was third, 2 lengths behind Smack Smack and a nose in front of Code West.

Much earlier in the day, trainer Randy Morse stood in his office out of the morning chill, with his Fifth Season starter Pinson in a nearby stall.

"I don't know what to expect out of him," Morse said. "I mean, he's doing well, but I just don't know what to expect."

Pinson finished eighth in the field of nine.

For Greater Glory, who started at 25-1, finished fifth. Moquett said he was satisfied. He also said he was already looking ahead to Monday's Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn's first of four races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

At daybreak, Moquett reflected on the importance of opening day.

"It's like this," Moquett said. "If someone didn't have a great meet last year, the slate's clean, and they can start all over this year. If you had a good meet last year, then you hope to continue and carry it on."

Owner Caldwell has had three consecutive good years as the track's winningest owner in terms of races won, and he's off to another fast start with two victories and four in-the-money finishes Friday.

Caldwell stood on the racetrack moments after the Fifth Season. Television camera crews and reporters had just walked away toward the paddock entry, and Caldwell counted the number of opening days in his Oaklawn experience.

"This makes five," he said. "It's something I mark on my calendar every year. Since we left Remington Park on Dec. 11, this is really what we look for, and this was my biggest win so far. I mean, I've won some stakes, but this is my biggest win, especially with a horse like this that I love so much."

For starters

OPENING DAY AT

OAKLAWN PARK

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 15,000 (17,500 on the first day last year) WEATHER Overcast skies, with a high temperature of 54 degrees TOTAL WAGERING $3,402,303, with $889,685 on track FIRST WINNER Precisely Ponti, trained by longtime Oaklawn veteran Steve Hobby BIG WINNERS Trainer Frederico Villafranco, owner Danny Caldwell and jockey Ramon Vazquez combined to win the seventh race with P C Cowboy ($35.60) as well as the featured Fifth Season Stakes with Domain’s Rap ($19.60). TODAY Fans will be able to buy corned beef sandwiches for 50 cents, for as long as the supply lasts.

