Polygraphs thin the border ranks

SAN DIEGO -- Two out of three applicants to the Customs and Border Protection agency fail its polygraph test, according to the agency -- more than double the average rate of eight law enforcement agencies that provided data to The Associated Press under open-records requests.

It's a big reason approximately 2,000 jobs at the nation's largest law enforcement agency are empty, with the Border Patrol, a part of the Customs and Border Protection, recently slipping below 20,000 agents for the first time since 2009. And it has raised questions of whether the polygraph tests are being properly administered.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Gil Kerlikowske said the failure rate is too high but that it's largely because the agency hasn't attracted the applicants it wants. He and other law enforcement experts contend that the polygraphs are generally working as intended at the agency, which has been trying to root out bribery and other corruption.

But others, including lawmakers, union leaders and polygraph experts, contend that the use of lie detectors has gone awry and that many applicants are being subjected to unusually long and hostile interrogations, which some say can make people look deceptive even when they are telling the truth.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said he suspects that Customs and Border Protection examiners fail applicants to justify their own jobs. He said he worries applicants are being wrongly branded with a "scarlet letter" in the eyes of other potential government employers.

"There seems to be no good explanation, and when we hear so many anecdotal stories, it starts to look like a trend where they feel like they have to fail them, a certain number," he said. "It makes you angry that people would be put through that."

In December, the Homeland Security Department's inspector general said it was reviewing whether the Customs and Border Protection's polygraphs are effective in hiring. The hiring difficulties have become so acute that the Border Patrol recently took the unusual step of asking Congress to use money earmarked for 300 jobs for other purposes. That raises doubts about President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to add 5,000 agents.

Taking a polygraph became a hiring requirement at the Customs and Border Protection in 2012 after a huge hiring surge led to more agents getting arrested for misconduct.

James Tomsheck said that when he was the Customs and Border Protection's chief of internal affairs from 2006 to 2014, about 30 applicants admitted during the polygraph test that they were sent by drug cartels; one said he killed his infant son.

One applicant revealed that his brother-in-law wanted him to smuggle cocaine on the job, and another said he used marijuana 9,000 times, including the night before his test, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Interviews with six applicants who failed to clear the polygraph fit a pattern: The examiner abruptly changes tone, leveling accusations of lying or holding something back. The job-seeker denies it, and the questioning goes in circles for hours. Some are invited for a second visit, which ends no differently.

The Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on individual cases.

Kerlikowske put the agency's polygraph failure rate at about 65 percent. The Associated Press asked law enforcement agencies across the country for two years of polygraph data for job applicants, including police departments in the nation's 10 largest cities and in major towns along the Mexican border. The eight that supplied numbers showed an average failure rate of 28 percent.

Tomsheck said that when he was the Customs and Border Protection's internal affairs chief, other federal agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service, had failure rates of less than 35 percent. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the only federal agency that supplied data, failed 36 percent in the past two years.

Among other possible reasons offered by some experts for the agency's failure rate: Customs and Border Protection may have higher standards than local departments, and it get less-experienced applicants who have never taken a polygraph test before.

The duration of the Customs and Border Protection's testing strikes some experts as unusual.

"If there's an exam that lasts four to eight hours, your polygrapher is either incompetent or a fool or both," said Capt. Alan Hamilton, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department's recruitment and employment division. His department's exams last no longer than 90 minutes.

Handler said prolonged, accusatory interviews can lead to failures for people who are telling the truth. Lie detectors measure blood pressure, sweating and breathing.

Polygraphs are generally not admissible in court, and federal law bars private employers from using them to hire. The military doesn't use them to screen enlistees, and some law enforcement agencies don't use them in hiring, including the New York Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Customs and Border Protection, under pressure to hire, recently loosened standards on previous marijuana use and, under a law that took effect in December, can waive polygraphs for veterans with top-secret clearances.

