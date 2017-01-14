BOYS

BAUXITE 54, ESTEM 43 Jacob Stroud scored 15 points to lead the Miners over the Mets. Graham Chenault added 14 and Derrick Stone 10 for Bauxite. Jacob Proffit scored 19 points to pace eStem. BEEBE 52, RUSSELLVILLE 34 K.J. O’Neill scored a game-high 22 points to lead host Beebe over Russellville. Brad Worthington had 16 points and Grant Brown added 10 for Beebe, which led 22-15 at halftime. Bryson George led Russellville with 14 points.

GREENBRIER 43, SEARCY 41 Carter Burcham hit a jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining to give host Greenbrier a 6A/5A-2 victory over Searcy. Burcham finished with a game-high 18 points, while Deondre Smith added 12 for Greenbrier. Julius Cooperwood led Searcy with 10 points.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 57, PULASKI ACADEMY 43 Mykal Moore, Justice Hill and Alex North combined for 39 points to lead host Little Rock Christian (9-4, 1-2 6A/5A-4) over Pulaski Academy, which remained winless (0-3) in conference play. Moore led the Warriors with 14 points, followed by Hill’s 13 and North’s 12. Conner Parr led Pulaski Academy with 14.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 62, SYLVAN HILLS 37 Arkansas signee Khalil Garland had 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals as the Patriots (13-3, 3-0 6A/5A-4) mowed down the visiting Bears (13-3, 2-2). Javon Franklin added 12 points and five rebounds, while Rob Terry handed out 12 assists.

MAUMELLE 64, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 52 Maumelle (13-2, 3-0 6A/5A-4) rallied from a 36-24 halftime deficit to defeat visiting Little Rock Fair, which dropped to 1-2 in league play. Maumelle’s Tremont Robinson led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Kevin Hamilton scored 11 and had a team-high 12 rebounds. Kris Bankston led Fair with 13 points. Michael Foust and Kameron Stafford each scored 11 for the War Eagles.

GIRLS

CARLISLE 53, ABUNDANT LIFE 30 Behind 13 points from DeShaye Ricks and 10 from Kiara Miller, the Lady Bison (15-3) downed the Lady Owls (9-10) in Sherwood. Sadre Carrell scored 20 points for Abundant Life.

CLINTON 41, TWO RIVERS 36 Grace Coates scored 30 of Two Rivers’ 36 points, but it wasn’t enough to get a home victory against Clinton. Alexis Smith led Clinton with 15 points and Kaitlin Kukendall added 13.

ENGLAND 52, HAZEN 37 Visiting England outscored Hazen 23-11 in the second half to earn a victory. Tatayana Pennister led England with 28 points and Pamara Pinkey led Hazen with 18 points.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 52, MOUNT ST. MARY 23 The Lady Bears (8-7, 1-1 7A-Central) bounced back from Tuesday’s tough loss at Little Rock Central in blowing out the Belles (7-8, 1-1). Northside led 17-6 after a quarter and never let Mount St. Mary back into the game. The Lady Bears used an 18-3 third quarter run to build a 47-19 lead after three quarters. Northside had three players score more than 10 points — Megan Bandimere led the way with 13, while Topazia Hawkins scored 12 and Alexis Evans added 11. Lizzie Allgood paced the Belles with nine points.

GLEN ROSE 46, GURDON 21 Holly Crutchfield scored 21 points as the Lady Beavers defeated the Lady Go-Devils. Christen Cooper added 16 points for Glen Rose, which held Gurdon to two points in the second half.

GREENBRIER 39, SEARCY 35 Trailing 28-19 at the end of the third quarter, host Greenbrier outscored Searcy 20-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 6A/5A-2 victory. Breleigh Simmons led Greenbrier with 13 points and Hollan Donham added eight.

JACKSONVILLE 50, LITTLE ROCK HALL 47 Shy Christopher scored a game-high 25 points to lead visiting Jacksonville over Little Rock Hall in a 6A/5A-4 game. LAKE HAMILTON 64, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 43 Grace Tedder’s game-high 20 points led Lake Hamilton to a home 6A/5A-6 victory over Camden Fairview. Hannah Walker added 12 points for the Lady Wolves, who led 34-21 at halftime. Kaylyn Heard led Camden Fairview with 17 points and Kynzi Morgan added 10.

MILLS 64, LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 44 The Mills Lady Comets (3-12, 1-4 6A/5A-5) forced 14 Little Rock McClellan turnovers and outrebounded the Lady Lions 64-30 to earn their first conference victory. McClellan led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Mills held the Lions to four field goals in the second quarter to take a 35-26 halftime lead. Mills took a 39-28 lead on a Cetra Dell stickback, and the lead grew to 21 points in the fourth quarter on a Latoya Lewis runner. Dell scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead Mills, while Lewis added 19 points and 18 rebounds. J.B. Veazy scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead McClellan, while Christina Berry added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

PULASKI ACADEMY 65, LR CHRISTIAN 49 Reagan Bradley’s game-high 25 points weren’t enough for host Little Rock Christian (11-5, 2-1 6A/5A-4) in its loss to Pulaski Academy. Morgan Wallace had 20 points to lead the Bruins, while Maggie Hatcher added 19.