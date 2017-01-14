Seven turnovers one key to Mills victory

Little Rock Mills played well enough to lead Little Rock McClellan by 15 at halftime, but turned it up a notch in the second half.

The Comets (15-1) forced seven Crimson Lion turnovers after the break and led by as many as 42 points in a 78-36 victory.

"Anytime we play McClellan, we know about the rivalry so we always talk about throwing the records out the window and I thought we did that tonight," said Mills Coach Raymond Cooper.

The Comets got a game-high 16 points from University of Arkansas commit Darious Hall, who also collected nine rebounds. Grehlon Easter added 10 points, as did Braylon Clark off the bench.

The Crimson Lions were led by Marcis Hall's 11 points, while Ian Robinson added nine.

Mills led 17-9 after the first quarter and enjoyed a lead of 19 points in the second quarter before settling for that 15-point advantage.

Early in the third, the Comets caught fire from deep, as four of its first six field goals came from three-point range and allowed the hosts to push its lead to 51-23 following a layup by Quwan Marshall.

"I felt like our guys were really passive in that first half," Cooper explained. "We knew they wanted to pack the lane and keep us from driving, so to stop that we needed our shooters to shoot."

A pair of Clark free throws gave Mills a 31-point lead and they led 63-30 after three frames.

The Comets forced 21 Crimson Lion turnovers, while they lost but 13 of their own.

Mills won the rebounding battle 40-27.

