Smith announces Minnesota move

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith announced his move to Minnesota on Friday by changing his Twitter account home page to reflect his position on the staff of new Golden Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck.

Smith’s departure from Arkansas was reported earlier this week but not officially reported by either school.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have indicated Nebraska will hire former UConn Coach Bob Diaco to coordinate the defense for Coach Mike Riley. Diaco, a former Iowa teammate of Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, is also regarded as a candidate for a spot with the Razorbacks.

Current Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads is considered a leading candidate to move into at least a co-coordinator’s role for Bielema. Former Arkansas defensive line coach Charlie Patridge, who was fired after three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic, is also in the running.