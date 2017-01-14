UA loses Wellick, falls to Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 12 Arkansas lost senior All-American Amanda Wellick during warmups, and the Razorbacks could not recover, falling to No. 6 Missouri in women's gymnastics on Friday.

An estimated crowd of 3,046 at Barnhill Arena saw the Razorbacks (0-2, 0-1 SEC) struggle in a 195.85 to 193.95 loss in the home opener.

Wellick, Arkansas' top gymnast, left the floor on crutches after suffering a lower right leg injury during warmups for the floor exercise.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) beat the Razorbacks for the first time since joining the SEC in 2013, ending a nine-meet losing streak to Arkansas.

"Trust me, we love winning, but we don't want to win like that," Missouri Coach Shannon Welker said, noting the loss of Wellick.

Arkansas was within .05 after one event but three Arkansas gymnasts -- freshmen Michaela Burton and Hailey Garner and junior Leah MacMoyle -- fell on the bars to put the Razorbacks nearly two points behind and out of contention after the second rotation.

Arkansas freshman Jessica Yamzon won the balance beam with a score of 9.85.

Arkansas sophomore Sydney McGlone stuck her landing in the anchor position on vault and finished second on the event with a 9.9 behind Missouri's Britney Ward (9.925).

Missouri sophomore Morgan Porter won the bars (9.825), floor exercise (9.875) and the all-around (39.175). Arkansas' Yamzon placed second in the all-around (39.075).

