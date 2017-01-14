VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps win over Missouri

ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmy Carter
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Arkansas coach Mike Anderson speaks with Dusty Hannahs against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, during the second half in Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson recaps' Arkansas' 92-73 win over Missouri.
