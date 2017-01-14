Volleyball: Wright named Siloam Springs coach

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Joellen Wright is getting a second opportunity to lead the Siloam Springs volleyball program, and this time it's on a permanent basis.

Wright, a longtime assistant coach for the Lady Panthers, was promoted to head volleyball coach Thursday night at the Siloam Springs School Board meeting.

The position was vacated last fall with the retirement of Rose Cheek-Willis, who held the position the previous 36 years, won 566 games and seven state championships and was a friend and mentor to Wright.

"I guess I can say I'm overwhelmed," said Wright, while choking back tears Thursday night, just minutes after receiving the news. "I'm really excited. Gosh all the years and stuff ... I'm a little emotional. I love Rose and part of me is sad it's over for Rose. That's hard, but when told me they were going to recommend me my reaction was 'Whoa! I'm going to get a chance.'

"I'm excited. We have great girls. I'm excited to try and continue the traditions we've had and build on what Rose has done. If I can do half of what she's done that will be tremendous."

The school district would have been hard-pressed to find someone more qualified than Wright to take over the volleyball program. Wright has been in the school district for 22 years and has been coaching volleyball for the last 17, including 13 years as the varsity assistant and one year as the interim head coach.

Wright was named interim coach before the 2013 season when Cheek-Willis was on medical leave because of colon cancer. During the 2013 season, Wright led the Lady Panthers with a record of 22-10-2, including an 11-3 mark in the 7A/6A-West Conference, which was good for second place behind Bentonville. The Lady Panthers wound up losing to Russellville in five games in the Class 6A state quarterfinals to end that season. For the coaching job she did on the court and managing the team under difficult circumstances in Cheek-Willis' absence, Wright was named NWA Media's Big 7 Coach of the Year for the 2013 season.

The 2013 season was also the first year for Siloam Springs athletics director Kevin Downing, and Wright was already in place as interim coach when he was hired. Watching Wright coach that season convinced Downing she would be able to lead the program.

"We were able to observe her lead the program from start to finish, from summer practice to the state tournament that year," Downing said. "It certainly gave us all the confidence that she could be a successful head coach at that level."

Wright resumed her role as assistant coach when Cheek-Willis returned in 2014 and has remained in that role since then. She's also serving as head coach for seventh-grade volleyball and seventh-grade girls basketball. She's also coached eighth-grade girls basketball seventh-grade track at Siloam Springs.

"She was just the obvious choice," Cheek-Willis said. "I'm so grateful Siloam is giving her this opportunity. That year I was out she proved she could do it. She'll do a great job. There's no doubt in my mind at all."

Downing said when Cheek-Willis announced her retirement, he knew the district had a great candidate already in house ready to go. A search committee of Downing, assistant superintendent Jody Wiggins, high school principal Jason Jones and middle school principal Teresa Morgan made the decision to promote Wright.

"She's definitely the one that we want and that's why were able to make the recommendation (so quickly)," Downing said.

Wright, 46, will inherit a talented Lady Panthers team that finished 18-18 in 2016. The Lady Panthers return a solid nucleus of players, including rising senior All-State hitter Shaylon Sharp and soon-to-be junior All-Conference selections Chloe Price and Ellie Lampton along with several with other experienced players.

"It's exciting," Wright said. "It's a good crew of kids to inherit."

Wright said she's thankful to work in a school district that has invested in her and trusted her to inherit the keys to the volleyball program.

"I'm a person who believes in God's timing," Wright said. "I'm here now for a purpose and ready to get after it."

