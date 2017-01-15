10 slain in Brazil's latest prison clash

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Fighting between rival gangs in a prison in northern Brazil on Saturday reportedly left at least 10 inmates dead in the latest in a series of massacres at the South American country's penitentiaries. Three of the victims were beheaded, authorities said.

News website Folha de Sao Paulo said the riot broke out Saturday afternoon at the Alcacuz Penitentiary in Rio Grande do Norte state after criminal factions clashed and some cellblocks were invaded by rivals.

Zemilton Silva, coordinator of the prison system, said authorities "could see the heads ripped off" three inmates.

Police surrounded the prison and blocked the exits, but they were waiting until dawn today to enter because the inmates were out of their cells and were armed.

The last rebellion at the Alcacuz prison was in November 2015, when a tunnel was discovered in one pavilion. The facility is built to house 620 inmates but actually holds 1,083.

The recent spate of Brazilian prison violence began Jan. 1-2, when 56 inmates were killed in the northern state of Amazonas. Authorities said the Family of the North gang targeted members of Brazil's most powerful criminal gang, First Command, in a clash over control of drug-trafficking routes in northern states. Many of the dead were beheaded and dismembered.

On Jan. 6, in the neighboring state of Roraima, 33 prisoners were killed, many of them mutilated.

Experts say First Command is exploiting overcrowding and squalid conditions in Brazil's penitentiaries to expand its reach across the national prison system. The gang runs drug-trafficking operations both inside and outside prisons even though many of its leaders are in maximum-security penitentiaries in Sao Paulo state.

