Arkansan tours as part of Don Henley's band

HE'S WITH THE BAND: When Don Henley takes the stage at the Robinson Center in Little Rock on Friday, he'll be joined by an Arkansan. Little Rock native Milo Deering is touring with him as a part of the band. Deering plays the steel guitar for the former Eagles member. The musician's brother John (this newspaper's chief editorial cartoonist) hopes Henley's itinerary is such that Milo Deering will have time to visit while the musician is in town. Milo last lived in Arkansas in the early 1970s.

Milo Deering's connection to Henley was first mentioned here back in the summer of 2015. At that time, the Dallas-based studio musician was about to see a five-year project he'd worked with Henley on, the country album Cass County, released that fall. Milo earlier performed with Henley on a 20-stop tour to kick off the release of the album, named for the area of Texas where Henley was reared.

Milo's other works include writing and performing the background fiddle and guitar piece that appears in Tom Bodett's Motel 6 radio and TV spots since the late 1980s. He's also performed and toured with other musicians, including LeAnn Rimes, and has appeared on several late-night shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman. In addition to being a steel guitarist, Milo is a violinist and a mandolinist.

THE ART OF HILLARY: On Inauguration Day, about two dozen international classical music and Broadway performers will appear in New York for a concert featuring two of Hillary Clinton's speeches set to music. One speech was in 2007, announcing her first candidacy for the presidency, and the other was her concession speech in November after her most recent unsuccessful bid.

The concert, including Isabel Leonard and Nathan Gunn, will be streamed from the National Sawdust in New York at noon Friday in conjunction with the presidential inauguration (which Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, are expected to attend). The timing of the concert's streaming gives it an aura of protest.

ROCK ON: For those wishing to see the '70s Arkansas-based southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas (best known for the hit "Jim Dandy"), the band is performing Jan. 27 at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock's Argenta district. For tickets ($20 in advance, $25 the day of the show) or more info, visit fourquarterbar.com or call (501) 313-4704.

AND THE NOMINEES ARE ... The accolades continue for the documentary on the 1980 Titan II missile silo accident in Damascus, Command and Control. The film has been chosen as one of three finalists in the 2017 Writers Guild Awards in the category of documentary screenplay. The awards are to be announced Feb. 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Arkansan Jeff Nichols is also among the nominees for original screenplay for his writing of Loving.

