Baylor bounces back, dishes up a K-State conference loss

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Manu Lecomte scored 26 points after battling early foul trouble, Ish Wainright and Al Freeman had key baskets down the stretch and top-ranked Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) outlasted No. 25 Kansas State (13-4, 2-3) 77-68 on Saturday.

Wainright and Freeman had 15 points apiece for the Bears. Johnathan Motley was held to seven points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 4:34 left and the Bears leading 62-55. But they managed to hang on down the stretch without their most dependable player.

In other games involving Big 12 teams Saturday, Frank Mason III scored 22 points, freshman Josh Jackson added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) held off Oklahoma State (10-7, 0-5) 87-80. ... Teyvon Myers scored 16 points and No. 10 West Virginia (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) avoided one of the bigger upsets of the Big 12 season so far with a 74-72 victory over short-handed Texas (7-10, 1-4). ... Vladimir Brodziansky had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Brandon Parrish scored 15 points and TCU (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) earned an 84-77 victory over Iowa State (11-5, 3-2). ... Jordan Woodard had 27 points and Rashard Odomes scored a career-high 24 as Oklahoma (7-9, 1-4) broke a seven-game losing streak with an 84-75 victory over Texas Tech (13-4, 2-3) for its first Big 12 Conference victory.

WEST COAST

Gonzaga still unbeaten

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Nigel Williams-Goss scored 19 points and No. 5 Gonzaga beat archrival No. 21 Saint Mary's 79-56 to remain the only undefeated team in Division I college basketball.

Jordan Mathews added 16 points, and Johnathan Williams had 14 for Gonzaga (17-0, 5-0 West Coast), whose 17-game winning streak is the longest in the nation.

Jock Landale was held to 10 points and was in foul trouble much of the game for Saint Mary's (15-2, 5-1), which saw a nine-game winning streak broken.

BIG EAST

Villanova rolls

NEW YORK -- Redshirt freshman guard Dante DiVincenzo had a season-high 19 points and No. 3 Villanova (17-1, 5-1 Big East) pulled away to a 70-57 victory over St. John's (8-11, 2-4).

Mikal Bridges had 12 points and Josh Hart added 11 points for the Wildcats, who started the season with a 14-game winning streak. Freshman Shamorie Ponds had 13 points for the Red Storm.

In other games involving Big East teams Saturday, Marcus Foster scored 21 points and No. 8 Creighton (17-1) defeated Division II Truman State (13-4) 101-69. ... Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored all 21 of his points in the second half and No. 12 Butler (15-3, 4-2 Big East) took down No. 15 Xavier (13-4, 3-2) 83-78. ... L.J. Peak scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Georgetown (10-8) overcame a 14-point deficit for a 72-69 victory over former Big East rival Connecticut (7-10). ... Rodney Bullock scored 22 points and Kyron Cartwright had 20 as Providence (12-7, 2-4 Big East) turned back Seton Hall (12-5, 2-3) 65-61. ... Andrew Rowsey scored a season-high 24 points to lead Marquette (12-5, 3-2 Big East) to an 83-58 victory over DePaul (8-10, 1-4).

ATLANTIC COAST

Tar Heels on top

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Joel Berry II scored 26 points, and No. 11 North Carolina (16-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away late to beat No. 9 Florida State 96-83.

Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each added 22 points for the Tar Heels.

Jonathan Isaac had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles (16-2, 4-1), who had won a school-record 12 consecutive and stood at 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in their history.

In other games involving ACC teams Saturday, Anas Mahmoud had a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and No. 14 Louisville (15-3, 3-2 ACC) shot 59 percent in the second half to top No. 7 Duke (14-4, 2-3) 78-69. ... London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 19 Virginia (13-3, 3-2 ACC) beat Clemson 77-73 (11-6, 1-4). ... Steve Vasturia scored 20 points and No. 20 Notre Dame (16-2, 5-0 ACC) rebounded after blowing all of a 19-point lead to beat Virginia Tech (13-4, 2-3) 76-71. ... Davon Reed scored 18 points, Bruce Brown added 17 and Ja'Quan Newton chipped in 14 as Miami (12-4, 2-2 ACC) blew out reeling Pittsburgh (12-6, 1-4) 72-46. ... Tyus Battle had a career-high 21 points and three steals and Syracuse (11-7, 3-2 ACC) scored 20 points off Boston College (9-9, 2-3) turnovers to avenge an early-season loss by dominating the Eagles 76-53.

PACIFIC-12

UCLA edges Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lorenzo Ball had 17 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, helping No. 4 UCLA edged Utah 83-82.

The Bruins (18-1, 5-1 Pac-12) overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half despite a poor defensive performance. Aaron Holiday hit a deep three-pointer with 1:52 left to give UCLA an 81-80 lead and Utah forward Kyle Kuzma missed a contested three in the final seconds.

Thomas Welsh then made two foul shots for the Bruins and Lorenzo Bonam scored in the waning moments for the Utes, providing the final margin.

In other games involving Pac-12 teams Saturday, Jabari Bird overcame one of the worst shooting games of his career and made a key three-pointer in the final minute, Charlie Moore made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining, and California (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12) hung on to beat Washington State (9-8, 2-3) 58-54. ... Michael Humphrey scored eight of his 18 points in the final 3:36 to help Stanford (10-8, 2-4 Pac-12) avoid a second-half collapse and beat Washington (8-9, 1-4) 76-69.

BIG TEN

Penn State squeaker

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Tony Carr made two free throws with five seconds left to lift Penn State to a 52-50 victory over No. 24 Minnesota.

Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Payton Banks added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten) who recovered from a 32-22 halftime deficit.

It was Penn State's first victory over a ranked opponent since Feb. 17 against then-No. 4 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Reggie Lynch scored 12 points for the Golden Gophers (15-4, 3-3), who were outscored 26-15 over the final 17 minutes.

In other games involving Big Ten teams Saturday, Derrick Walton scored 16 of his 20 points in the final 7:25, and Michigan (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) held on for a 91-85 victory over Nebraska (9-8, 3-2). ... Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 19 points and led Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) to a 62-56 victory over Illinois (12-6, 2-3).

