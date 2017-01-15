Benton chamber presents 5 with awards

— Business leaders and others gathered Jan. 5 to welcome the new year as the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Thursday Lunch and Awards Presentation at the Benton Event Center. Farmers Bank and Trust sponsored the event; Gina’s Catering provided the lunch.

Leigha Jones, incoming chairman of the Benton Area Chamber Board of Directors, welcomed those in attendance.

Jones, who is the community-development director at Civitan Services, introduced Paul White, 2016 chamber board chairman, and thanked him for his service. Jones said the title “chairman” is now being used instead of “president” to designate the chief officer of the chamber board.

Jones said the chamber saw “record numbers” at the 2016 events, thanks to White’s leadership. She also noted that White, who is a local attorney, led the effort to expand the chamber’s presence in the Harmony Grove and Glen Rose school districts.

Jones introduced four retiring board members — Clint Fulks, owner of Fulks Family Dentistry; Nick Glenn, owner of The Gann Agency; Terry Shuler, director of food and nutrition services at Saline Memorial Hospital; and Lori Terrell, group human-resources manager at CoorsTek and the 2015 chairman of the chamber board.

Jeff Richardson, vice chairman of the chamber board of directors and chairman of its Ambassadors Committee, introduced Valerie MacEntee as the 2016 Ambassador of the Year.

Richardson said the Ambassador of the Year Award is based on a point system.

“Up to 25 people serve as ambassadors and represent the chamber at meet-and-greet events,” Richardson said.

“They are the face of the chamber. They compete for points. There was only a 25-point difference between this year’s winner and the person next in line,” he said.

“This year’s winner never met a stranger,” Richardson said as he introduced MacEntee. “She is loyal, trustworthy … the kind of person you want as a friend or an employee.”

MacEntee works for the Ray Baggett Agency, Farmers Insurance. She became a chamber ambassador in 2015. She is married and has two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Jones introduced the four other individuals who were honored with special awards.

They include the following:

• 2016 Visionary Award — Josh Lane, owner of Access Control Devices Inc.

“A visionary is someone who thinks about and plans for the future with imagination, wisdom and creativity,” Jones said as she introduced Lane. “He saw a [building] lot in downtown Benton and imagined the possibilities of what could happen. … He started with a three-man operation and now employs 55 people and sells in other countries.

“He has changed the appearance, economics and dynamics of downtown Benton with a new commercial building,” Jones said. “He brought his business to the community because he loves the community.”

Lane is married and has four sons.

• 2016 Spirit Award — Lisa Presnall, who works in special projects and community relations at the Arkansas Health Center.

“She is an inspiration with her positive attitude, determination and unwavering faith,” Jones said as she introduced Presnall.

Jones said Presnall “has planned, organized and run events for the health center with the focus on improving the lives of the residents.

“She has deep roots in Saline County,” Jones said. “She is a lifelong resident.”

Presnall is married and has three daughters and a granddaughter.

• 2016 Community Legacy Award — Danny Henley, superintendent of the Harmony Grove School District.

“He has been in education for 43 years,” Jones said as she introduced Henley. “He’s been a teacher, coach, elementary principal, high school principal and, most recently, district superintendent for 28 years.

“He has influenced thousands of children, their families and everyone in the Harmony Grove community,” Jones said. “He is partnering with six other superintendents … to bring Arkansas’ first career and technical education center to Saline County.

“He leaves a lasting legacy of excellence, determination, … working together to do what’s best for the students,” Jones said.

Henley is married and has three children and six grandchildren.

• 2016 Volunteer of the Year — Kelly Freudensprung, publisher of The Saline Courier newspaper.

“He arrived in Benton in 2015 and has made a large impact in a short time,” Jones said as she introduced Freudensprung. “He has made it a priority to be very active in the community through his business and several civic organizations, specifically, the Lions Club and Rotary Club.”

Jones said Freudensprung has worked in the newspaper industry for more than 35 years in many departments, including circulation, sales, advertising management and now as publisher of the local paper.

Freudensprung is married and has a daughter.

Jones said she looks forward to serving as chairman of the Benton Area Chamber Board of Directors in 2017.

“I want to recognize all the people I will be leaning on,” she said as she introduced the other board officers — Richardson, who is with Bank of the Ozarks, vice chairman; Cheryl Cook of Landers of Saline County, secretary; Rick Bellinger of Riverside Grocery and Catering, treasurer; and White, past chamber board chairman.

Jones also introduced the other board members. In addition to Freudensprung and Presnall, they are Steve Brown of the Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union; Laryssa Calley, Shelter Insurance; Leanne Clemmons, Natural State Drug and Alcohol Testing; Dee Everett, Everett Buick GMC; Lisa Gattis, Benton School District; Brent Jones, Edward Jones [financial advisors]; Justin McCauley, McCauley Services; Doug Robinson, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors; Chris Rollins, Rollins Performance Group; Shirley Ward, COP Security; and Jordan Woolbright, Jordan Woolbright and Associates.

Jones said the chamber has scheduled several “big events” for 2017.

“Our annual chamber banquet is March 7,” she said. “Our speaker will be Kat Cole, group president of FOCUS Brands. Tables are selling very quickly.”

FOCUS Brands, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest and Schlotzsky’s.

The banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Benton Event Center. Tickets are $80 each or $750 for a table for 10.

Jones said a “new event” is planned for September.

“Stay tuned for all the fun details,” she said, smiling. “2017 is going to be a year of growth and opportunity.”

Other chamber-sponsored events planned at the Benton Event Center include the Saline County Business Expo with Hook, Line and Chicken, May 11; Savor the Flavor, Oct. 5; and Glitz and Garland, Nov. 2-4.

Jones then introduced District 28 state Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who invited the audience to attend a legislative breakfast at 7 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Benton Event Center. The breakfast is open to the public at no charge.

“Three communities — Hot Springs Village, Benton and Bryant — will sponsor the breakfast, and Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson will attend,” Hammer said. “The Hot Springs Village [Property Owners Association] will prepare the meal.

“We will try to share information about what’s going on in the Legislature. Bring your questions.”

He said Hutchinson would be introduced “around 7:15 and given an opportunity to speak about his legislative agenda and answer questions.

“Any remaining time will be spent by legislators to answer questions about their legislation.”

Hammer said there will be a legislative breakfast at 7 a.m. every other Friday at Saline Memorial Hospital. For more information, call the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce at (501) 860-7004 or visit bentonchamber.com.