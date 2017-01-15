Black caucus picks Flowers as leader

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, was elected as chairman of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus last week for this year and next year. She succeeds Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock.

The Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus is composed of 12 members of the House of Representatives and three members in the Senate.

Flowers, who has served in the House since 2015, said the caucus's "primary purpose is rooted in providing a forum for our members to most effectively advocate for black and other disadvantaged Arkansans."

"Issues and the focus of bills change from session to session, but the economic security, educational opportunity, the application of justice and equality, as well as the quality-of-life concerns of our constituents are always filters for what the [caucus] does and says," she said in a written statement.

"As chair, my agenda is to guide the caucus in increasing our technological capacity and human capital, which will be a continuation of the strong organizational and unifying leadership that Senator Linda Chesterfield provided the [Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus] in 2015-2016."