Blytheville officer remains a mentor

Blytheville offensive lineman Larry Clark, one of the state's top junior prospects, is slowly getting noticed on a more regional and national level thanks, to police officer Dustin LaCotts.

Clark, 6-3, 300 pounds, has a scholarship offer from Kansas and is drawing interest from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Stanford and others.

LaCotts took Clark to The Opening Regional - Chicago in the spring, on an unofficial visit to Arkansas in the fall, and most recently to the U.S. Army All-American national combine in San Antonio. He plans to take Clark and other school athletes on college visits this spring and summer.

"He uses his own car, uses his own money," Blytheville offensive-defensive line and strength and conditioning coach Deerick Smith said. "He used his own money to help pay Larry's entry fees, hotel room and food."

Clark's mother, Teresa, a single parent of five, said LaCotts has been extremely helpful with her son.

"He's a godsend," Teresa Clark said. "I have to work sometimes six, seven days a week and Larry gets offers to go to different combines and camps. When Larry gets invitations Dustin will rearrange his schedule and is more than happy to take my son there."

LaCotts was the high school resource officer for six years until a promotion to sergeant before the start of the school year. Principal Bobby Ashley said Clark is one of many kids at the school LaCotts has helped.

"Dustin is just a huge asset to the school and to our kids," Ashley said. "In all honesty, he had a heart and love for kids. I'm not sure he doesn't have a heart and love for kids that are troubled."

Blytheville has seen its struggles dating back to the closing of Eaker Air Force Base in 1992 and according to the 2015 Census, the city has a poverty rate of 27 percent. Smith said LaCotts understands the challenges of many of the kids in the community and acts accordingly.

"He'll sit and talk to them and make sure they realize and can learn from some of their mistakes instead of kind of throwing the book at them," Smith said.

LaCotts said life wasn't always easy during his youth and that helped shape him into the officer he is today.

"I didn't always grow up in the best of circumstances," LaCotts said. "I got to see both the good officers that showed up at the house and the bad officers that showed up."

Larry Clark said LaCotts has mentored numerous others and gotten them back on track.

"The city I'm in isn't the safest, so there's been plenty of kids that decided to quit sports and go to the streets and he'll talk to them and the next day they're at practice or in the weight room or in meetings," Clark said.

Teresa Clark believes LaCotts is a good influence and role model for her son.

"Anybody can stand on the corner and sell drugs," she said. "There's nothing to that, but my son sees Dustin everyday getting out and working, earning money. Not just earning money but earning a living and taking care of his family. That right there is showing my son and putting positive things in him and showing my son the good guys do win. It is good to be a good guy."

Ashley said LaCotts still makes his way to the school.

"He's always at the games, football, basketball, baseball and that's continued even though he's not officially working for the school any longer," Ashley said.

Clark, who has a 3.0 grade-point average, appreciates LaCotts' mentoring.

"I'm blessed to have him," Clark said. "I tell him everyday I'm thankful for him being there for me. I'm thankful I have someone that pushes me and drives me and keeps me right and keeps my head straight."

Ashley said more people like LaCotts are needed.

"You give me one Dustin LaCotts and I can start a revolution of good things," he said.

"Sometimes I don't get a chance to say thank you to Dustin," Teresa Clark said. "Not just [for] helping me, but being a positive influence, mentor, father figure to my son that I can't do."

