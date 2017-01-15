College Basketball capsules

SWAC MEN

SOUTHERN 76, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 75

Forward Jared Sam hit the first of two free throws with four seconds left and Southern held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, La.

UAPB’s Deshon Bayless’ layup with 1:05 remaining in the second half tied the game at 75-75, but his three-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark.

Forward Shawn Prudhomme, who hit 6 of 11 shots from behind the threepoint line and 8 of 13 overall, scored 22 points for Southern (7-11, 3-2). Guards Chris Thomas, Tre’lun Banks and Sam each added 11 points.

The Jaguars shot 54 percent from the field (23 of 43) despite being outscored 42-16 in bench points.

Forward Trent Steen scored 18 points off the bench for UAPB (4-14, 3-1), knocking down 6 of 8 shots from the field and converting 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Guard Charles Jackson added 14 points while forward Travon Harper had 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

The Golden Lions finished 24 of 57 from the floor (42 percent) and committed just 11 turnovers, but UAPB wasted opportunities late to pull out the victory.

SOUTHLAND MEN

TEXAS A&M COR.-CHRISTI 88, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 81

Rashawn Thomas scored 27 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pulled away late to beat Central Arkansas at the America Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Thomas also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Ehab Amin finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals while Jake Kocher added 13 points for the Islanders (9-7, 2-3).

TAMCC held a 37-36 halftime advantage and led 60-56 midway through the second quarter. Amin’s dunk gave the Islanders a 75-72 lead with 4:21 left. Kocher added a free throw and Thomas had a layup for a 78-74 lead with 2:58 remaining. TAMCC held on from that point on.

Mathieu Kamba led the Bears (4-13, 3-2) with 26 points. Derreck Brooks had 17 points and Jordan Howard finished with 16 points. Tanner Schmit added 13 points.

SWAC WOMEN

SOUTHERN 67, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 50

Southern guard Skylar O’Bear scored a game-high 17 points and forward Briana Green added 14 to lead the Jaguars past Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Forward Cortnei Purnell added eight points and 11 rebounds for Southern (6-7, 4-1), which opened up a 44-24 halftime lead and never looked back in winning for the fourth time in its past five games.

The Jaguars finished 26 of 54 from the field (48 percent).

Forward Faith Ohanta had nine points and guard Shawntayla Harris had eight points and six rebounds for UAPB (4-11, 1-3), which shot just 28 percent (16 of 57) for the game and turned the ball over 18 times. The Golden Lions were also outrebounded 43-34 and never led in the game.

The Jaguars, who won despite committing 25 turnovers, opened up a 16-6 lead in the first quarter after Sarai Bissett’s lay-up with 2:55 left and never led by less than 10 points for the remainder of the game. Southern led 55-31 with 1:19 remaining in the third, its largest lead of the game, before UAPB managed to close the margin in the fourth.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 49, TEXAS A&M COR.-CHRISTI 41

Central Arkansas held Texas A&M Corpus-Christi to 28 percent shooting and got strong performances from Maggie Proffitt and Taylor Baudoin to pick up a road victory at the America Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

It was the lowest point total the Sugar Bears have allowed to a conference opponent since defeating New Orleans 62-30 on Feb. 8, 2014.

Baudoin scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Proffitt finished with 15 points for UCA (11-4, 3-2), which hit 21 of its 46 shots (46 percent) while holding a 31-28 rebounding advantage.

Brittany Mbamalu had 16 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-11, 2-4), which finished 13 of 46 from the floor. The Islanders trailed just 20-17 at halftime, but UCA used a 17-3 spurt in the third quarter to open up a sizeable lead.