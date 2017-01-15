COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Jan. 15

Opening Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will have an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. for the Nancy Grant Tribute exhibit. Grant, who died in January 2016, will be remembered for her talent as an artist, her sense of humor, her ability to tell a good story and her community service. Her paintings reflect her curiosity about people, objects and places. The public is invited to the come-and-go reception. Refreshments will be served, and Grant’s artwork will be on display through January.

Jan. 16

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center will be closed Monday for observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, beginning with a campuswide march at 5 p.m. from Hindsman Tower to the W.O. Young Building. Following the march, volunteers will gather in the Young Ballroom to participate in the second annual The Pack Shack event to pack meals to assist individuals and families facing food insecurity. The goal is to pack 40,000 meals. All supplies will be provided. For more information, call (479) 880-4358 or email diversity@atu.edu.

Jan. 17

Conway AARP Meeting

CONWAY — The Conway AARP will meet Tuesday at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 Siebenmorgen Road, because the center will be closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The group will have lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a short business meeting at 12:15 p.m. Co-presidents will present the group’s officers and schedule for 2017. Visitors 50 and older are invited to attend the meeting and become a member for $5 per year. Lunch tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call Ruby Johnson at (501) 327-0498 or Ron Ross at (501) 327-6803.

Jan. 18

Civil Rights Gallery Walk

RUSSELLVILLE — In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, members of the Arkansas Tech community are invited to a gallery walk from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Chambers Cafeteria tabling area. The gallery will include artistic pieces that reflect the civil rights movement. For more information, call (479) 880-4358 or email diversity@atu.edu.

Jan. 19

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. There will be a featured artist; then the stage will open up to musicians of all styles and skill levels who want to perform. Poets and comedians are also welcome to this family-friendly showcase. To preregister to perform or for more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Tech Talks Open Forum

RUSSELLVILLE — This month’s Tech Talks open forum, in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Baswell Techionery. Tech Talks is a safe space that allows for the sharing of thoughts, beliefs, questions and comments regarding the topic of the day. For more information, call (479) 880-4358 or email diversity@atu.edu.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will feature Bill Francis from Good Earth. The cost is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday.

Jan. 21

Book Signing

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Staci Duvall, author of How Do I Help My Child: A Mother’s Mission, for a book signing at 2 p.m. Duvall’s son had multiple medical and behavioral maladies most of his childhood, and Duvall’s perseverance led her to an alternative treatment model known as “integrative medicine.” Duvall has worked with all age groups as a licensed teacher, professional school counselor and licensed professional counselor. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Benefit Wrestling Event

MAUMELLE — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas will offer a benefit card at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd. Bell time will be at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit leukemia patient Kaitlyn Ison of Conway. The event will feature former WCW superstar Buff Bagwell, National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm of Pine Bluff, Loverboy Matt Riviera of Russellville and Golden Boy Greg Anthony. Tickets are available at www.cwatickets.com or by calling (479) 518-4191.

ONGOING

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Library will present The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease at 2 p.m. Jan. 24. The program is designed to help attendees understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional.

David Hill Presentation

CONWAY — David Hill, vice president of the National Writers Union, UAW Local 1981, will speak at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Faulkner County Library. A native of Hot Springs, he lives in Arkansas and is finishing work on a book about Hot Springs in the 1960s. Hill will lead a discussion about the challenges of making a living as a freelance writer and share some ideas about solutions. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Dare to Dream Banquet

CONWAY — The second annual Dare to Dream banquet sponsored by Deliver Hope is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Conway Church of the Nazarene, 1501 Scott St. The event includes a dinner, silent and live auctions, and the presentation of the Dare to Dream Award. Residents can submit nominations for the award at deliver-hope.org/dare2dream. Tickets, at $50 each, can be purchased online. Proceeds from the banquet will provide funding for at-risk youth in the area.

Faulkner County Library Annual Service Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library invites community members and service providers to its annual Service Fair from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29. The event offers an opportunity to connect with community members, and for organizations to recruit volunteers and new members and to reach out to people in need. To reserve a table, call the library at (501) 327-7482 and ask for Nancy, or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users Jan. 31 at Arkansas Tech University. QuickBooks for Beginners, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, is for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, from 1-4:30 p.m., includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided during each interactive session. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by Jan. 30 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge to support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.