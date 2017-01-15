COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Jan. 15 and Jan. 16

Performance Time Change

BRYANT — Bryant High School will present Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. at 7 p.m. today and Monday in Love Auditorium at the high school. Admission is $5 and may be paid at the door. Today’s performance was originally scheduled as an afternoon matinee, but Jeremy Clay, director and drama instructor at the high school, said the play will now be presented at 7 tonight.

Jan. 16

Holiday Closing

BRYANT/BENTON — The Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton will be closed all day in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration from 11 a.m. to noon in the Garrison Center Lecture Hall. A reception will follow in the Grand Ballroom. Frederick Webb, pastor of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Texarkana, will be the guest speaker. The events are open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

BENTON — A Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will take place. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Ralph Bunche Community Center, 1600 Dixie St., for a community cleanup. For more information, contact Runion Anderson Jr. at (501) 551-2016. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Great Gathering

BENTON — A Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 3 p.m. with Grand Marshal Geneva Ailsworth, president of the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association. Parade entrants will line up in front of the CW Lewis Stadium. Participation is free. Applications may be picked up at the Central Arkansas Development Council office, 321 Edison Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and faxed to Linda F. Smith at (501) 776-9120. Following the parade, there will be a Great Gathering on the Saline County Courthouse lawn with a speech from Benton Mayor David Mattingly. For more information, call Robin Freeman at (501) 722-8089 or Evelyn Reed at (501) 776-7122.

Jan. 17

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss building at Tyndall Park. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Game On!

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to play a variety of games from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club

BENTON — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join the Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 18

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First-and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 19

Alzheimer’s Association Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Alzheimer’s Association will present the Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters workshop at 1 p.m. at the Mountainside Church. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

After-School Adventures: The End of the World

BRYANT — Youth of all ages are invited to a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third-through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 20

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 21

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Small Business Startup Summit

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a Small Business Startup Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HSU’s Hot Springs campus. The summit will feature two seminars, Starting a Business in Arkansas and How to Write a Business Plan. There is a $65 fee to attend. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Ongoing

Wind Ensemble CD

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble recently released a CD titled Simple Gifts that features the 2012 and 2016 wind ensembles. The CDs, at $15 each, are available through the office of Craig Hamilton, director of bands. Contact Hamilton at hamiltonc@obu.edu or (870) 245-5137, or mail an order to 410 Ouachita St., OBU Box 3649, Arkadelphia, AR 71998. Make checks payable to OBU Band. All proceeds will benefit the Wind Ensemble Recording Project.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

Bryant Chamber Winter Banquet

BRYANT — The 44th annual Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce Winter Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Center at Bishop Park, 6401 Boone Road. Registration is $45 for current members, $55 for future members and $325 for a table of eight. To register, visit the bryantchamber.com or call (501) 847-4702. Community Commitment Awards will be presented, and there will be a drawing for donated items valued at $500 or greater. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20.

