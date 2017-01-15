Cubs, Nationals, Orioles stars score with new deals

NEW YORK -- Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta, Washington star Bryce Harper and Baltimore standouts Manny Machado and Zach Britton got big-money deals Friday as more than 100 major leaguers reached agreements for 2017 and left just 27 players on track for salary arbitration.

After helping lead the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908, Arrieta agreed to a one-year deal for $15,637,500. He can become a free agent after this season.

"The timeline is kind of coming to an end, as far as, you know, leading up to free agency," Arrieta said. "As of now, we got one more season as a Cub, and I'm really happy about that."

Harper, who slumped after winning the 2015 NL MVP award, agreed to $13,625,000, leaving himself with one more year of arbitration eligibility before he can go on the open market.

Machado, the Orioles' slugging third baseman and Gold Glove winner, got $11.5 million, while Britton, who led the AL in saves, accepted $11.4 million. Like Harper, both can become free agents after two more seasons.

Colorado Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado agreed to a $29.5 million, two-year contract, one of just two multiyear deals among the 119 players who settled Friday. Third baseman Yangervis Solarte agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year contract with San Diego, which hopes to finalize a long-term agreement with first baseman Wil Myers next week.

Only a handful of players are likely to go before three-person arbitration panels next month. Players won three of four hearings last year, their first winning record since 2011. Management has a 302-224 advantage since arbitration started in 1974.

Other notable deals Friday were reached by 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) of Houston ($9.15 million), Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer ($12.25 million), Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier ($12 million), and New York Mets starters Matt Harvey ($5,125,000) and Jacob deGrom ($4.05 million).

Mets closer Jeurys Familia, who led the major leagues in saves last year, agreed at $7,425,000, but he may not get all of it. He faces a possible suspension at the start of the season under the sport's domestic violence policy.

Among the players who didn't settle, the largest amount asked for in arbitration was $8 million by Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy, who was offered $7.25 million.

The largest gaps involved Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz ($5.7 million vs. $3.6 million) and Yankees setup man Dellin Betances ($5 million vs. $3 million).

Houston has the most remaining players eligible for hearings with four: pitchers Mike Fiers, Will Harris and Collin McHugh plus first baseman Marwin Gonzalez. Baltimore has three: pitchers Brad Brach and Kevin Gausman, and catcher Caleb Joseph.

