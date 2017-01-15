Great American Conference basketball roundups

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 74, HENDERSON STATE 57

Arkansas-Monticello (12-0, 8-0 Great American Conference) used 49 percent shooting from the floor and 88 percent shooting from the free throw line to defeat Henderson State (11-3, 6-2) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Boll Weevils held the lead for more than 30 minutes of the game, including a 39-33 halftime lead. UAM held Henderson State to 24 points in the second half to earn its 12th consecutive victory.

Cobe Goosby tied a career high with 21 points to lead UAM. Derylton Hill had 15 points and Tyrin Jones added 14 for the Weevils. Kaylon Tappin led the Reddies with 18 points and Chris Hawkins added 11.

ARKANSAS TECH 90, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 88

Justin Graham scored 21 points as Arkansas Tech (8-3, 4-3 GAC) had four players score 10 or more points in a victory over Southern Arkansas (6-7, 4-3 GAC) at W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Graham's three-pointer with four seconds left in the first half gave the Wonder Boys a 46-40 halftime lead. They extended the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, pushing ahead 70-59 after another Graham three-pointer. Southern Arkansas closed the lead to 77-76 with 5:04 remaining and 81-80 with 2:55 left, but Arkansas Tech used 48.6 percent shooting from the floor in the second half to hold off the Muleriders.

Alex Brown scored 20 points for Arkansas Tech, while Montrell Williams had 14 and Freddy Lee chipped in 11.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 77, HARDING 75

Lakee Westbrook hit the game-winning three-pointer from the right wing with 8.6 seconds remaining to give Ouachita Baptist (7-5, 5-3 GAC) to a victory over Harding (7-5, 4-4 GAC) at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

Harding's Tim Wagner made a jumper from the left baseline to give the Bisons a 75-74 lead with under a minute left. Both teams turned the ball over on their next possessions before Westbrook's three-pointer. Harding had a chance to tie on its final possession, but missed two free throws.

Despite being outrebounded 38-37, Ouachita Baptist outscored Harding 36-24 in the lane. The Tigers shot 45.6 percent from the floor, including 48.5 percent in the second half. That helped to offset Harding's 51.7 percent shooting from the floor in the first half, which cooled to 38.5 percent in the second half.

Carven Holcolmbe and Justin McCleary scored 18 points each to lead Ouachita Baptist. Isaiah Harper scored 15 points for the Tigers, while Westbrook and Jontavis Willis added 10 each. Wagner led Harding with 18 points, Stefan Andelkovic had 17, Will Francis scored 15 and Zac Ward chipped in 10.

WOMEN

HARDING 78, OUACHITA BAPTIST 72, 2OT

Peyton Padgett scored a career-high 16 points and added 10 rebounds as Harding (11-2, 8-0 Great American Conference) won its fifth consecutive conference game with a double overtime victory over Ouachita Baptist (7-7, 4-4 GAC) at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Lady Bisons forced overtime when Chelsea Heidebrect hit a three-pointer from the right wing with 14 seconds remaining to tie the game at 55-55. A three-point play by Sydnie Jones with a minute left in the first overtime gave Harding a 65-64 lead, but OBU's Chasidee Owens made 1 of 2 free throws with 42 seconds left to send the game to double overtime. Harding got layups from Padgett and Carolina Hogue early in the second overtime and led the rest of the way. A'ndi Haney's three-pointer with 1:35 left pushed the lead to 75-70. Padgett made one free throw, and Haney hit two down the stretch to seal the victory.

Haney finished with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Harding. Sydney Layrock scored 15 points and Jones added 13, while Hogue finished with 11. Alivia Huell led OBU with 18 points, which included 10-of-12 shooting from the free throw line. Kori Bullard added 16 points.

It was Harding's first double-overtime game since an 83-77 loss to Christian Brothers in 2003.

ARKANSAS TECH 66, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 49

Anissa Pounds scored a game-high 18 points, while Cheyenne North added 12 points and 10 rebounds as Arkansas Tech (10-1, 6-1) picked up a victory over Southern Arkansas (3-8, 1-6) at W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Calli White banked home a half-court three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give the Golden Suns a 14-12 lead. A three-pointer from Pounds gave Arkansas Tech a 19-14 lead with 8:55 left in the first half and a three-pointer from White on the subsequent possession pushed the lead to 22-14. The Golden Suns led 31-21 at halftime and led by 14 points (35-21) in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Arkansas Tech outscored Southern Arkansas 18-9 in the third quarter to take a 49-30 lead.

Anna Djedjemel led Southern Arkansas with 12 points and Kimberly Crown added 11.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 70, HENDERSON STATE 68

Treasure Evans' basket with 2.4 seconds remaining gave Arkansas-Monticello (6-6, 3-5 GAC) a victory over Henderson State (6-8, 6-2 GAC) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

UAM got off to a hot start, leading 25-13 at the end of the first quarter and extending the lead to 31-15 with 7:03 left in the first half, but Henderson State chipped at the lead slowly and trailed 40-34 at halftime.

The Reddies used an 18-4 run, which included holding the Cotton Blossoms scoreless for nearly six minutes, in the third quarter to take a 56-52 lead going to the fourth quarter. With 30 seconds remaining and the Reddies trailing 68-66, Hailey Estes was fouled and hit two free throws to tie the game at 68-68. After a timeout, UAM held for the final shot, setting the stage for Evans' game-winner at the top of the key.

Nelsha Peterson led UAM with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor. Evans and Taylor Collins finished with 11 points each, while Ayesha Wahid chipped in 10.

