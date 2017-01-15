Home /
Hill’s waste award boos Obama team
U.S. Rep. French Hill periodically singles out a government program or agency that he believes is wasting taxpayer money and gives it what he calls a “Golden Fleece Award.”
But this month, he decided to bestow the award on an entire administration, saying that newly issued last-minute regulations promulgated under President Barack Obama will cause harm.
Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, cited a study by the American Action Forum, a Republican-leaning nonprofit group, that claims the rules will inflict a $6 billion hit on the U.S. economy.
Hill highlighted Housepassed legislation that would make it easier to reverse any last-minute changes once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
The late U.S. Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., was the original creator of the Golden Fleece Award, using it to highlight government spending that he considered wasteful.
After his election to Congress in 2014, Hill resurrected the award.
